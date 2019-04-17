Aurubis : Roland Harings to be appointed to Aurubis Executive Board already as of May 20, 2019

Hamburg, April 17, 2019 - Roland Harings will be appointed to the Aurubis AG Executive Board effective May 20, 2019, and will serve as Deputy Executive Board Chairman until June 30, 2019.The Aurubis AG Supervisory Board passed this resolution in a separate meeting on April 16, 2019.

With the appointment of Roland Harings, the Executive Board will expand from three members to four from May 20 to June 30, 2019. Beginning July 1, the Aurubis Executive Board will once again consist of three members: As previously announced, the current Executive Board Chairman Jürgen Schachler (64) will leave the company on this date, when his contract expires. Mr. Harings (55) will assume the Executive Board chairmanship on the same day. He has initially been appointed for three years.

From 2014 to early 2019, Roland Harings served as CEO of MKM Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing GmbH, a leading manufacturer of semi-finished products made of copper and copper alloys located in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt with about 1,200 employees. In December 2018, the EU antitrust authorities approved the merger of MKM and the KME Group. The transaction was completed at the end of February 2019.

'Following the successful closing of this transaction that he intensively pushed forward, Mr. Harings is fortunately available to begin at Aurubis AG in May already, earlier than announced back in January,' explained Aurubis AG Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt. 'The timing of this earlier beginning is ideal for Aurubis, and the Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Harings a successful start.'