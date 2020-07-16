Log in
Aurubis : acquires Berlin software developer azeti

07/16/2020 | 08:06am EDT
  • Acquisition an important component for implementing Aurubis' digitalization strategy
  • Aurubis secures IoT platform for the long term to integrate and evaluate production data
  • New digital team at Aurubis to drive digitalization of production processes, products, and business models

Multimetal provider Aurubis AG is acquiring Berlin software company azeti GmbH. The purchase agreement was signed yesterday.

azeti develops and markets an internet-of-things (IoT) platform that integrates and evaluates production data. The platform is developed by the company's approximately 20 employees and has been implemented in various industrial companies worldwide. The software is able to bring together large volumes of data from highly diverse sources simply and quickly, allowing previously undiscovered optimization potential to be identified and utilized. Aurubis is confident that it will be able to make production processes in metal production and recycling more flexible and efficient through the azeti platform.

'Digitalization is a key part of Aurubis' corporate strategy,' said Rainer Verhoeven, Chief Financial Officer of Aurubis AG, who is responsible for IT in the company, among other topics. 'With the acquisition, we're not only securing an ideal platform to help us digitalize production processes, but we're also acquiring the expertise and resources to pursue new digital paths in other areas as well.'

Aurubis is establishing a new internal organizational structure for digitalization, and azeti will be integrated into this structure. Marcus Sassenrath, Vice President IT at Aurubis, explained, 'azeti is a central component of our new digital organization - but not the only one. The company makes an important contribution to our Digital Factory project. Digitalizing production processes will enable us to make operations more flexible, to optimize shutdown planning, to reduce maintenance efforts, and to process raw materials even more efficiently. Furthermore, it allows us to make an additional contribution to sustainability and environmental protection. We will soon be establishing a Digital Innovation Lab where we will work on digitalizing our products and business models. Both will be supported by the Analytics Center of Excellence, in which we already analyze large volumes of data, identify correlations, and make the information available to many areas of our company.'

Sebastian Koch, Managing Director of azeti, is pleased: 'Our young, agile team of experts is glad to become part of a large industrial company at Aurubis. Aurubis' specific production knowledge and expertise will help us continue developing and improving the azeti IoT platform.'

Despite its inclusion in the new Aurubis digital organization, azeti will be managed as an independent company within the Aurubis Group. It will continue to fully supply its customers according to the terms of their contracts.

Disclaimer

Aurubis AG published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 12:05:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 11 659 M 13 301 M 13 301 M
Net income 2020 139 M 158 M 158 M
Net Debt 2020 118 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 2 552 M 2 914 M 2 912 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 786
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart AURUBIS
Duration : Period :
Aurubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 54,56 €
Last Close Price 57,72 €
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Harings Chief Executive Officer
Fritz Vahrenholt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bünger Chief Operating Officer
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Jan Koltze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURUBIS5.48%2 914
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-5.57%6 023
GEM CO., LTD.8.62%3 621
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-17.85%3 038
IMERYS-18.79%2 951
GUANGDONG JIA YUAN TECHNOLOGY SHARES CO.,LTD.9.88%2 057
