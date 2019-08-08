Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aurubis    NDA   DE0006766504

AURUBIS

(NDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aurubis : earnings hit by slowing auto sector, halting project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:53am EDT

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe's largest copper producer, on Thursday posted a 72% slump in third-quarter earnings hurt by slower demand from the cable and automotive sectors and costs related to halting its Future Complex Metallurgy (FCM) project.

Operating earnings before taxes (EBT) fell to 22 million euros (£20.28 million) in the third quarter to end-June from 78 million a year earlier.

The company had warned in June that the difficult economic environment would reduce its earnings, while higher-than-expected costs from halting its Future Complex Metallurgy (FCM) project meant a strain of about 30 million euros on third-quarter results and would affect full-year numbers.

Aurubis repeated on Thursday its previous forecast that operating EBT for the 2018/19 full year will be "significantly below" the previous year.

"Our result in the third quarter was strained by several extraordinary factors," new Chief Executive Officer Roland Harings said in a statement.

"In addition to one-time expenses from the halt of the FCM project, the operating performance of our large production units fell below expectations," Harings said, adding that the decline in demand in the product markets hit the company's earnings in May and June.

Aurubis in June released former CEO Juergen Schachler from duties with Harings taking over earlier than scheduled.

Aurubis anticipates weaker demand for copper rod from cable producers and considerably lower demand for copper shapes compared to the previous year, the company said.

"Demand for flat rolled products, especially in the European automotive sector, has been declining since autumn 2018. This is expected to continue for the rest of the fiscal year," Aurubis said.

Because of shutdowns and investments at production sites, Aurubis expects plant availability to be lower and thus the volume of copper concentrates (ore) processed during the current fiscal year to fall significantly.

Production of cathodes is also expected to fall.

Aurubis expects satisfactory treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrates until the end of the fiscal year.

TC/RCs are fees paid by mines to copper smelters to refine ore into metal and are a key part of a copper refiner's income.

"Because Aurubis is sufficiently supplied with concentrates from existing contracts for the current fiscal year, the company doesn't have to purchase concentrates at spot market conditions, which are weaker at the moment," the company said.

Aurubis said it will undertake a planned maintenance shutdown at its Luenen smelter lasting 25 days in September which will have a roughly 3 million euro impact on operating EBT.

At its main Hamburg refinery, it will carry out a planned maintenance shutdown lasting 36 days in October/November which will have a roughly 30 million euro impact on operating EBT.

Former CEO Schachler launched a multi-metals strategy to expand Aurubis into other metals alongside copper.

"Our multi-metals strategy remains in place," Harings said. "We will be able to apply some of the plans and plant configurations developed during the FCM project and use them to carry out the strategy in the future."

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AURUBIS
08/08AURUBIS : earnings hit by slowing auto sector, halting project
RE
08/08REPORT ON FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018/ : Aurubis generates operating result of  1..
PU
08/08Aurubis third-quarter earnings slump 72% on poor markets, project problems
RE
08/07AURUBIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/26AURUBIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/13AURUBIS AG : - Additional strain on quarterly and full-year results expected Fut..
AQ
06/12AURUBIS AG : Additional strain on quarterly and full-year results expected &ndas..
PU
06/12AURUBIS : In its ordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board unanimously relea..
EQ
06/03AURUBIS : enters into long-term supply contract in open pit copper mining projec..
PU
05/24AURUBIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 302 M
EBIT 2019 206 M
Net income 2019 149 M
Finance 2019 111 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 1 601 M
Chart AURUBIS
Duration : Period :
Aurubis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURUBIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 44,27  €
Last Close Price 35,76  €
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juergen Gunter Schachler Chairman-Executive Board
Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Verhoeven Chief Financial Officer
Ernst J. Wortberg Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Vahrenholt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURUBIS-17.61%1 796
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%3 865
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD-0.87%3 295
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD18.92%3 225
GEM CO LTD--.--%2 716
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.05%2 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group