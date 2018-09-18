Innovest Energy Group Advances Strategic Growth Plan

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST ) (the “Company” or “Innovest”), today is hosting over twenty energy professionals as the Innovest Energy Group pushes forward with its growth plan.



Over the past six months since they were acquired, Shepherd Energy and HP Technologies have worked together with satellite offices, and brought to market Energy items such as the LEEP financing program, and DCR demand cost reduction units. These companies have been the first beneficiaries of the “Source of Strength” best practices led by Commercial & Industrial Division President, Damon Mintz, in which Innovest seeks to support, grow, and be a strategic resource for acquired entities. Results are solid organic growth post-acquisition. Today’s meetings will focus on new sales efforts, training, and goals.

“Our success formula is simple,” said Dan Martin, Innovest’s Chief Executive Officer. “We acquire good businesses with solid leadership and a real growth plan, and we want them to be better for having joined us.” So far that has been the case, and the people who have sold businesses to Innovest have all been very happy with the decision. “As an early acquisition, my partners and I are not only thrilled with the value we received and how it is growing , but have found that working with other like minded owners has really expanded our expectations for success,” said Mr. Mintz. “The enthusiasm and drive is contagious.”

One primary Energy Group development is that industry pioneer Dennis Giancola, H.P.’s founder, is now managing procurement for all Commercial Energy clients. Dennis was Ohio’s first independent commercial energy broker. He is a Board Member of Energy Professionals of Ohio . His background is in energy efficiency, and through H.P., Innovest is licensed for both gas and electric in all deregulated states. “The respect that Dennis has earned within our industry and among his peers, is without equal,” said Mr. Mintz. “He is exactly the person we need, to take full advantage of the opportunities before us.”

Mr. Giancola is equally enthusiastic, and addressed his enthusiasm back in March. “This is an unprecedented time of opportunity in the Energy business,” he said. “I’m determined and frankly, fired-up, to be part of a team that is so focused, and so well equipped to go after it.” The team has been going after it ever since, and looks forward to proving many positive updates as they finish the year.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST ) is in the Conglomerates industry, a diversified holding company with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, and health services. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries, and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, we have a Commercial & Industrial Division, and a Biotechnology & Health Services Division.

