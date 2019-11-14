Aus Tin Mining : Change in substantial holding (Hamann)

Form 604
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme:
Aus Tin Mining Limited
ACN/ARSN
122 957 322
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Karl Hamann & Lisa Hamann
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
13 / 11 / 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
30 / 10 / 2019
The previous notice was dated
31 / 10 / 2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
(4)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary (FPO)
172,000,000
6.91%
207,000,000
8.31%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant interest
change (6)
given in
of securities
affected
changed
relation to
affected
change (7)
8 November 2019
Karl Hamann & Lisa
On-market
$16,000
8,000,000 FPO
8,000,000
Hamann
purchase
11 November 2019
Karl Hamann & Lisa
On-market
$20,000
10,000,000 FPO
10,000,000
Hamann
purchase
13 November 2019
Karl Hamann & Lisa
On-market
$34,000
17,000,000 FPO
17,000,000
Hamann
purchase
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder
Person entitled to
Nature of
Class and number
Person's
interest
of securities
be registered as
relevant
of securities
votes
holder (8)
interest (6)
Karl Hamann
Karl Hamann
Karl Hamann
Direct holding
40,000,000 FPO
40,000,000
Lisa Hamann
Lisa Hamann
Lisa Hamann
Direct holding
7,000,000 FPO
7,000,000
Karl Hamann &
Karl Hamann &
Karl Hamann &
Direct holding
160,000,000 FPO
160,000,000
Lisa Hamann
Lisa Hamann
Lisa Hamann
A/C>
A/C>
A/C>
Disclaimer
Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 05:29:04 UTC