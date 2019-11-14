Aus Tin Mining : Change in substantial holding (Hamann)

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme: Aus Tin Mining Limited ACN/ARSN 122 957 322 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Karl Hamann & Lisa Hamann ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 13 / 11 / 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 30 / 10 / 2019 The previous notice was dated 31 / 10 / 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice (4) Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary (FPO) 172,000,000 6.91% 207,000,000 8.31%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and number Person's votes relevant interest change (6) given in of securities affected changed relation to affected change (7) 8 November 2019 Karl Hamann & Lisa On-market $16,000 8,000,000 FPO 8,000,000 Hamann purchase 11 November 2019 Karl Hamann & Lisa On-market $20,000 10,000,000 FPO 10,000,000 Hamann purchase 13 November 2019 Karl Hamann & Lisa On-market $34,000 17,000,000 FPO 17,000,000 Hamann purchase 4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: