Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Aus Tin Mining Limited    ANW   AU000000ANW0

AUS TIN MINING LIMITED

(ANW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/13
0.002 AUD   --.--%
12:30aAUS TIN MINING : Change in substantial holding (Hamann)
PU
10/30AUS TIN MINING : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
10/30AUS TIN MINING : Capital Raising Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aus Tin Mining : Change in substantial holding (Hamann)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 12:30am EST

Form 604

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme:

Aus Tin Mining Limited

ACN/ARSN

122 957 322

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Karl Hamann & Lisa Hamann

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

13 / 11 / 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

30 / 10 / 2019

The previous notice was dated

31 / 10 / 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

(4)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary (FPO)

172,000,000

6.91%

207,000,000

8.31%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

change (6)

given in

of securities

affected

changed

relation to

affected

change (7)

8 November 2019

Karl Hamann & Lisa

On-market

$16,000

8,000,000 FPO

8,000,000

Hamann

purchase

11 November 2019

Karl Hamann & Lisa

On-market

$20,000

10,000,000 FPO

10,000,000

Hamann

purchase

13 November 2019

Karl Hamann & Lisa

On-market

$34,000

17,000,000 FPO

17,000,000

Hamann

purchase

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder

Person entitled to

Nature of

Class and number

Person's

interest

of securities

be registered as

relevant

of securities

votes

holder (8)

interest (6)

Karl Hamann

Karl Hamann

Karl Hamann

Direct holding

40,000,000 FPO

40,000,000

Lisa Hamann

Lisa Hamann

Lisa Hamann

Direct holding

7,000,000 FPO

7,000,000

Karl Hamann &

Karl Hamann &

Karl Hamann &

Direct holding

160,000,000 FPO

160,000,000

Lisa Hamann

Lisa Hamann

Lisa Hamann

A/C>

A/C>

A/C>

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 05:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
12:30aAUS TIN MINING : Change in substantial holding (Hamann)
PU
10/30AUS TIN MINING : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
10/30AUS TIN MINING : Capital Raising Program
PU
10/11AUS TIN MINING : Results of Strategic Review of Granville Project
PU
10/08AUS TIN MINING : Corporate Presentation - QEC Showcase
PU
05/14AUS TIN MINING : receives final regulatory approval for Taronga Stage 1
AQ
05/13AUS TIN MINING : clears final regulatory hurdle for stage one development of Tar..
AQ
05/11AUS TIN MINING : Intersects High-Grade Nickel at Mt Cobalt-Nickel Project
AQ
01/19AUS TIN MINING : resumes operations at Granville project
AQ
2017Aus Tin Mining Limited First Sales of Tin Concentrate from Granville Tin Pro..
AW
More news
Chart AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aus Tin Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William Peter Williams Chief Executive Officer
Brian Gerry Moller Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Kidd General Manager-Operations
Priyanka Sampath Jayasuriya Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Mather Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUS TIN MINING LIMITED-84.62%3
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL46.27%45 037
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.78%28 557
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC7.57%15 437
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-13.45%10 293
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.18.06%9 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group