AUS TIN MINING LIMITED

AUS TIN MINING LIMITED

(ANW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.002 AUD   --.--%
01:10aAUS TIN MINING : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
11/19AUS TIN MINING : CEO's Address to AGM
PU
11/14AUS TIN MINING : Change in substantial holding (Hamann)
PU
Aus Tin Mining : Final Director's Interest Notice (Bovard)

11/20/2019 | 09:16pm EST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Aus Tin Mining Limited

ABN

84 122 957 322

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

John Bovard

Date of last notice

31 May 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

20 November 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Sterling Mining Group Pty Ltd (Director is a director)

Number & class of securities

16,358,577 Ordinary Shares

10,000,000 Unlisted Options (2 cents to 16.06.2020)

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 02:15:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
William Peter Williams Chief Executive Officer
Brian Gerry Moller Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Kidd General Manager-Operations
Priyanka Sampath Jayasuriya Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Mather Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUS TIN MINING LIMITED-84.62%3
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL47.12%43 676
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.16%29 059
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC6.79%16 366
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.72%9 975
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.16.84%8 360
