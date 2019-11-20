Aus Tin Mining : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B
11/20/2019 | 01:10am EST
ASX Announcement
Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW)
20 November 2019
Share Issue - Section 708A Notice
Notice is hereby given by the Company under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act in relation to the issue of 55,555,556 fully paid ordinary shares today by the Company without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
it is not aware of any excluded information within the meaning of Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (FPO)
55,555,556
3 Principal terms of the +securities
(e.g. if options, exercise price and FPO
expiry date;
if
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding and due dates
for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
$0.0018 per share (as determined by the Convertible Security Funding Agreement)
Issued as Conversion Shares pursuant to the Convertible Security Funding Agreement with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund L.P, a fund managed by the Lind Partners.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
20 November 2019
6c Number of +securities issued N-A without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
6h
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on
which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
55,555,5556 FPO (conversion shares on the First Convertible Security, this issue)
N-A
N-A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and 480,012,960 rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market Announcements
7 +Issue dates
20 November 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
2,545,051,840 Ordinary fully paid shares
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
62,500,000
Unlisted Options ($0.02 to 2020.06.14)
31,250,000
Unlisted Options ($0.0135 to 2020.11.03)
26,750,000
Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.14)
40,000,000
Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.16)
7,500,000
Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30)
1,000,000
Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30)
41,250,000
Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2021.06.25)
16,500,000
Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2022.01.17)
Unlisted Convertible Security (2018.06.25)
1
Unlisted Convertible Security (2018.07.17)
1
Unlisted Convertible Security (2019.01.17)
7,272,727
Unlisted Options ($0.03 to 2022.04.22)
9,431,758
Unlisted Options ($0.025 to 2022.06.30)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on
the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approval required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
How do security holders sellpart of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
A copy of any trust deed for the additional+securities
32 How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
33
+Issue date
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34
Type of +securities
(tick one)
+Securities described in Part 1
All other+securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
Number of+securities for which +quotation is sought
+Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Reason for request for quotation now
Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period
(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)
42 Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)
Quotation agreement
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX
may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
Sign here:
...... Date: 20 November 2019
(Director/Company Secretary)
Print name:
Karl Schlobohm
== == == == ==
Appendix 3B - Annexure 1
Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities
Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 25/11/13
Part 1
Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital
Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated
Insert number of fully paid +ordinary
1,978,170,746
securities on issue 12 months before the
+issue date or date of agreement to issue
Add the following:
10,000,000 FPO (Collateral Shares, 2019.01.17,
• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities
approved at AGM of 2019.11.20)
issued in that 12 month period under an
4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial
exception in rule 7.2
conversion of First Convertible Security,2019.04.12,
• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities
approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)
issued in that 12 month period with
4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial
shareholder approval
• Number of partly paid +ordinary
conversion
of
Additional
Convertible
Security,
2019.04.12, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)
securities that became fully paid in that
12 month period
4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial
Note:
conversion
of
supplementary
Convertible
• Include only ordinary securities here -
Security,2019.04.12, approved at AGM of 2019.11.20)
other classes of equity securities cannot
40,909,092
FPO
(Private
Placement,2019.04.24,
be added
• Include here (if applicable) the securities
approved at AGM of 2019.11.20)
the subject of the Appendix 3B to which
352,000 FPO (Everblu, 2019.04.24, approved at AGM of
this form is annexed
2019.11.20)
• It may be useful to set out issues of
securities on different dates as separate
21,978,022 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial
line items
conversion of First Convertible Security, 2019.05.08,
