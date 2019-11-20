Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Aus Tin Mining Limited    ANW   AU000000ANW0

AUS TIN MINING LIMITED

(ANW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.002 AUD   --.--%
01:10aAUS TIN MINING : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
11/19AUS TIN MINING : CEO's Address to AGM
PU
11/14AUS TIN MINING : Change in substantial holding (Hamann)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aus Tin Mining : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:10am EST

ASX Announcement

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW)

20 November 2019

Share Issue - Section 708A Notice

Notice is hereby given by the Company under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act in relation to the issue of 55,555,556 fully paid ordinary shares today by the Company without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

  1. the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  2. it is not aware of any excluded information within the meaning of Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

On behalf of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Email: info@austinmining.com.au

Electronic copies and more information are available on the Company website: www.austinmining.com.au

For further information contact:

Mr. Peter Williams

Karl Schlobohm

CEO, Aus Tin Mining Limited

Company Secretary, Aus Tin Mining Limited

Ph: 07 3303 0611

Ph: 07 3303 0680

Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261)

Phone: 07 3303 0611, Fax: 07-3303 0681

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Aus Tin Mining Limited

ABN

84 122 957 322

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (FPO)

55,555,556

3 Principal terms of the +securities

(e.g. if options, exercise price and FPO

expiry date;

if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding and due dates

for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

$0.0018 per share (as determined by the Convertible Security Funding Agreement)

Issued as Conversion Shares pursuant to the Convertible Security Funding Agreement with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund L.P, a fund managed by the Lind Partners.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

20 November 2019

6c Number of +securities issued N-A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on

which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

55,555,5556 FPO (conversion shares on the First Convertible Security, this issue)

N-A

N-A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and 480,012,960 rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market Announcements

7 +Issue dates

20 November 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

2,545,051,840 Ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

62,500,000

Unlisted Options ($0.02 to 2020.06.14)

31,250,000

Unlisted Options ($0.0135 to 2020.11.03)

26,750,000

Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.14)

40,000,000

Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.16)

7,500,000

Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30)

1,000,000

Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30)

41,250,000

Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2021.06.25)

16,500,000

Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2022.01.17)

1

Unlisted Convertible Security (2018.06.25)

1

Unlisted Convertible Security (2018.07.17)

1

Unlisted Convertible Security (2019.01.17)

7,272,727

Unlisted Options ($0.03 to 2022.04.22)

9,431,758

Unlisted Options ($0.025 to 2022.06.30)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on

the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
  9. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  10. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  11. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  12. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
  13. How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

32 How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

Type of +securities

(tick one)

  1. +Securities described in Part 1
  2. All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

  1. Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought
  2. +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

42 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

Quotation agreement

1

+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX

may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 7

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

...... Date: 20 November 2019

(Director/Company Secretary)

Print name:

Karl Schlobohm

== == == == ==

Appendix 3B - Annexure 1

Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities

Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 25/11/13

Part 1

Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

Insert number of fully paid +ordinary

1,978,170,746

securities on issue 12 months before the

+issue date or date of agreement to issue

Add the following:

10,000,000 FPO (Collateral Shares, 2019.01.17,

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities

approved at AGM of 2019.11.20)

issued in that 12 month period under an

4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial

exception in rule 7.2

conversion of First Convertible Security,2019.04.12,

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities

approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

issued in that 12 month period with

4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial

shareholder approval

• Number of partly paid +ordinary

conversion

of

Additional

Convertible

Security,

2019.04.12, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

securities that became fully paid in that

12 month period

4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial

Note:

conversion

of

supplementary

Convertible

• Include only ordinary securities here -

Security,2019.04.12, approved at AGM of 2019.11.20)

other classes of equity securities cannot

40,909,092

FPO

(Private

Placement,2019.04.24,

be added

• Include here (if applicable) the securities

approved at AGM of 2019.11.20)

the subject of the Appendix 3B to which

352,000 FPO (Everblu, 2019.04.24, approved at AGM of

this form is annexed

2019.11.20)

• It may be useful to set out issues of

securities on different dates as separate

21,978,022 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial

line items

conversion of First Convertible Security, 2019.05.08,

approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

82,727,199 FPO (SPP, 2019.05.30)

2,788,757 FPO (Employment cost shares, 2019.05.30,

approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

26,041,667 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial

conversion of First Convertible Security,2019.06.11,

approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

40,322,581 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial

conversion of First Convertible Security, 2019.07.24,

approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 9

41,666,667 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial conversion of First Convertible Security,2019.08.26, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

107,142,857 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial conversion of First Convertible Security, 2019.10.01, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

55,555,556 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial conversion of First Convertible Security, this issue, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22)

Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary securities cancelled during that 12 month period

"A"2,420,051,840

Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"

"B"0.15

Multiply "A" by 0.15

363,007,776

Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued

or agreed to be issued in that 12 month 125,000,000 FPO (Placement shares, 2019.10.30) period not countingthose issued:

  • Under an exception in rule 7.2
  • Under rule 7.1A
  • With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4

Note:

  • This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities
  • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

"C"125,000,000

Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1

"A" x 0.15

363,007,776

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "C"

125,000,000

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"

238,007,776

Part 2

Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

"A"

Note: number must be same as shown in

2,420,051,840

Step 1 of Part 1

Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"

"D"0.10

Multiply "A" by 0.10

242,005,184

Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A

Notes:

  • This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities
  • Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

"E"Nil

Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

"A" x 0.10

242,005,184

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "E"

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 11

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E"

242,005,184

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
01:10aAUS TIN MINING : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
11/19AUS TIN MINING : CEO's Address to AGM
PU
11/14AUS TIN MINING : Change in substantial holding (Hamann)
PU
10/30AUS TIN MINING : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
10/30AUS TIN MINING : Capital Raising Program
PU
10/11AUS TIN MINING : Results of Strategic Review of Granville Project
PU
10/08AUS TIN MINING : Corporate Presentation - QEC Showcase
PU
05/14AUS TIN MINING : receives final regulatory approval for Taronga Stage 1
AQ
05/13AUS TIN MINING : clears final regulatory hurdle for stage one development of Tar..
AQ
05/11AUS TIN MINING : Intersects High-Grade Nickel at Mt Cobalt-Nickel Project
AQ
More news
Chart AUS TIN MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aus Tin Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William Peter Williams Chief Executive Officer
Brian Gerry Moller Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Kidd General Manager-Operations
Priyanka Sampath Jayasuriya Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Mather Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUS TIN MINING LIMITED-84.62%3
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL47.12%42 695
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.16%28 835
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC6.79%15 975
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.83%9 743
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.17.26%8 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group