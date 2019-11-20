Aus Tin Mining : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B 0 11/20/2019 | 01:10am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Announcement Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW) 20 November 2019 Share Issue - Section 708A Notice Notice is hereby given by the Company under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act in relation to the issue of 55,555,556 fully paid ordinary shares today by the Company without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and it is not aware of any excluded information within the meaning of Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act. On behalf of the Board Karl Schlobohm Company Secretary Email: info@austinmining.com.au Electronic copies and more information are available on the Company website: www.austinmining.com.au For further information contact: Mr. Peter Williams Karl Schlobohm CEO, Aus Tin Mining Limited Company Secretary, Aus Tin Mining Limited Ph: 07 3303 0611 Ph: 07 3303 0680 Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261) Phone: 07 3303 0611, Fax: 07-3303 0681 Appendix 3B Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Aus Tin Mining Limited ABN 84 122 957 322 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 2 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (FPO) 55,555,556 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and FPO expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 25/11/2013 Appendix 3B Page 1 Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Issue price or consideration Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Yes $0.0018 per share (as determined by the Convertible Security Funding Agreement) Issued as Conversion Shares pursuant to the Convertible Security Funding Agreement with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund L.P, a fund managed by the Lind Partners. 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 20 November 2019 6c Number of +securities issued N-A without security holder approval under rule 7.1 6d Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A 6e Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) 6f 6g 6h Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements 55,555,5556 FPO (conversion shares on the First Convertible Security, this issue) N-A N-A 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and 480,012,960 rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7 +Issue dates 20 November 2019 Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 2,545,051,840 Ordinary fully paid shares + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 25/11/2013 Appendix 3B Page 3 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 62,500,000 Unlisted Options ($0.02 to 2020.06.14) 31,250,000 Unlisted Options ($0.0135 to 2020.11.03) 26,750,000 Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.14) 40,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.16) 7,500,000 Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30) 1,000,000 Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30) 41,250,000 Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2021.06.25) 16,500,000 Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2022.01.17) 1 Unlisted Convertible Security (2018.06.25) 1 Unlisted Convertible Security (2018.07.17) 1 Unlisted Convertible Security (2019.01.17) 7,272,727 Unlisted Options ($0.03 to 2022.04.22) 9,431,758 Unlisted Options ($0.025 to 2022.06.30) 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Part 2 - Pro rata issue Is security holder approval required? Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable? Ratio in which the + securities will be offered + Class of + securities to which the offer relates + Record date to determine entitlements Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations Names of any underwriters Amount of any underwriting fee or commission Names of any brokers to the issue Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders Date rights trading will begin (if applicable) Date rights trading will end (if applicable) How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker? How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 25/11/2013 Appendix 3B Page 5 A copy of any trust deed for the additional + securities 32 How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)? 33 +Issue date Part 3 - Quotation of securities You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities 34  Type of +securities (tick one) + Securities described in Part 1 All other + securities Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities Entities that have ticked box 34(a) Additional securities forming a new class of securities Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents If the + securities are + equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional + securities, and the number and percentage of additional + securities held by those holders If the + securities are + equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional + securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over 37 Number of + securities for which + quotation is sought + Class of + securities for which quotation is sought Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Reason for request for quotation now Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period (if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security) 42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38) Quotation agreement 1 +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides. 2 We warrant the following to ASX. The issue of the + securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.

securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose. There is no reason why those + securities should not be granted + quotation.

securities should not be granted quotation. An offer of the + securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 25/11/2013 Appendix 3B Page 7 Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any + securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any + securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted.

securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the securities be quoted. If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the + securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before + quotation of the + securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete. Sign here: ...... Date: 20 November 2019 (Director/Company Secretary) Print name: Karl Schlobohm == == == == == Appendix 3B - Annexure 1 Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 25/11/13 Part 1 Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated Insert number of fully paid +ordinary 1,978,170,746 securities on issue 12 months before the +issue date or date of agreement to issue Add the following: 10,000,000 FPO (Collateral Shares, 2019.01.17, • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities approved at AGM of 2019.11.20) issued in that 12 month period under an 4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial exception in rule 7.2 conversion of First Convertible Security,2019.04.12, • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) issued in that 12 month period with 4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial shareholder approval • Number of partly paid +ordinary conversion of Additional Convertible Security, 2019.04.12, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period 4,132,232 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial Note: conversion of supplementary Convertible • Include only ordinary securities here - Security,2019.04.12, approved at AGM of 2019.11.20) other classes of equity securities cannot 40,909,092 FPO (Private Placement,2019.04.24, be added • Include here (if applicable) the securities approved at AGM of 2019.11.20) the subject of the Appendix 3B to which 352,000 FPO (Everblu, 2019.04.24, approved at AGM of this form is annexed 2019.11.20) • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate 21,978,022 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial line items conversion of First Convertible Security, 2019.05.08, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) 82,727,199 FPO (SPP, 2019.05.30) 2,788,757 FPO (Employment cost shares, 2019.05.30, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) 26,041,667 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial conversion of First Convertible Security,2019.06.11, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) 40,322,581 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial conversion of First Convertible Security, 2019.07.24, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 25/11/2013 Appendix 3B Page 9 41,666,667 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial conversion of First Convertible Security,2019.08.26, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) 107,142,857 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial conversion of First Convertible Security, 2019.10.01, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) 55,555,556 FPO (Conversion shares on the partial conversion of First Convertible Security, this issue, approved at EGM of 2018.06.22) Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary securities cancelled during that 12 month period "A"2,420,051,840 Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A" "B"0.15 Multiply "A" by 0.15 363,007,776 Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month 125,000,000 FPO (Placement shares, 2019.10.30) period not countingthose issued: Under an exception in rule 7.2

Under rule 7.1A

With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4 Note: This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities

Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "C"125,000,000 Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1 "A" x 0.15 363,007,776 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "C" 125,000,000 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C" 238,007,776 Part 2 Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated "A" Note: number must be same as shown in 2,420,051,840 Step 1 of Part 1 Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A" "D"0.10 Multiply "A" by 0.10 242,005,184 Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A Notes: This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities

Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained

It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "E"Nil Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A "A" x 0.10 242,005,184 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "E" Nil + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 25/11/2013 Appendix 3B Page 11 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E" 242,005,184 Attachments Original document

