Aus Tin Mining : Update - Proposed issue of Securities - ANW

AUS TIN MINING LTD
Update to previous announcement
Friday August 7, 2020
Update to total number of unlisted convertible notes being issued
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
AUS TIN MINING LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
84122957322
1.3
ASX issuer code
ANW
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update to total number of unlisted convertible notes being issued
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Friday July 31, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Friday August 7, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Unlisted convertible notes
+Security type
+Convertible debt securities
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
122,222,222
Reason for the update of 'Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
Update to total number of unlisted convertible notes being issued
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.00090
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
+Convertible debt securities details
These securities are:
Type of security
Convertible
Convertible Bond
+Security currency
Face value
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0009
Interest rate type
Fixed rate
Frequency of coupon/interest
First interest payment date
payments per year
Semi-annual
Interest rate per annum
15.00000 %
s128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act status applicable to the +security
s128F exemption status unknown
Is the +security perpetual (ie. no maturity date)?
No
Select other features applicable to the +security
Cumulative
Redeemable
Subordinated
Monday February 1, 2021
Is the interest rate per annum estimated at this time?
No
Maturity date
Sunday December 31, 2023
Is there a first trigger date on which a If yes, what is the first trigger date
right of conversion, redemption, call
or put can be exercised (whichever is Friday December 31, 2021 first)?
Yes
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the securities to be quoted are converted, transformed or exchanged
ANW : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities that will be issued if the +securities to be quoted are converted, transformed or exchanged
1 fully paid ordinary share (ASX:ANW)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Friday August 7, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
122,222,222
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
A management fee of 1% and a placement fee of 5% will be payable to Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd.
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Additional working capital
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:18:14 UTC