Aus Tin Mining : Update - Proposed issue of Securities - ANW

Update to total number of unlisted convertible notes being issued

A placement or other type of issue

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

Reason for the update of 'Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

New class-code to be confirmed

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Another approval/condition external to the entity

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Is the interest rate per annum estimated at this time?

Select other features applicable to the +security

Is the +security perpetual (ie. no maturity date)?

s128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act status applicable to the +security

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

What is the issue price per +security?

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Is there a first trigger date on which a If yes, what is the first trigger date

right of conversion, redemption, call

or put can be exercised (whichever is Friday December 31, 2021 first)?

Yes

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the securities to be quoted are converted, transformed or exchanged

ANW : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities that will be issued if the +securities to be quoted are converted, transformed or exchanged

1 fully paid ordinary share (ASX:ANW)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday August 7, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

122,222,222

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No