Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Auscann Group Holdings Ltd    AC8   AU000000AC89

AUSCANN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (AC8)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AusCann : Announces Leadership Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:01am CEST

ASX RELEASE

AusCann Announces Leadership Transition

  • Ms Elaine Darby has advised the Board she intends to step down as Managing Director as part of AusCann's transition to a sales focused pharmaceutical company

  • Since listing AusCann has successfully achieved critical milestones in establishing a market leading position in the emerging Australian medicinal cannabis market

  • The Board will now commence a comprehensive executive search to recruit a suitable candidate for the Company's next phase of development and growth

  • Ms Darby will continue in her role to ensure an orderly transition process until an appropriate time to hand over leadership responsibilities is agreed with the Board

Thursday, 27 September 2018 - Leading medical cannabis company AusCann Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AC8) (AusCann or 'the Company') wishes to advise that Ms Elaine Darby has informed the Board of her intention to step down as Managing Director of the Company.

AusCann is transitioning from a start-up company focused on licensing and product development, to a pharmaceutical production and sales business. As a result, it is appropriate that AusCann's leadership also transitions to reflect the broader skills and experience needed to guide the Company through this important next phase of development and growth.

The Board will now commence a comprehensive executive search to recruit a suitable candidate. Ms Darby will continue in her role to ensure an orderly transition process until an appropriate time to hand over leadership responsibilities is agreed with the Board.

Since listing in early 2017 AusCann has successfully achieved critical milestones in establishing a market leading position in a new and rapidly evolving medicinal cannabis market in Australia. This has included licensing, cultivation, and product development activities.

Managing Director of AusCann Ms Elaine Darby said: "Medicinal cannabis is a new market that is rapidly evolving and presents tremendous opportunities for a credible player that can develop medical grade products and an effective supply chain. This has been a priority for us and we now have key elements in place to begin capitalising on this opportunity.

"In particular, the development of oral solid capsules that can provide consistent and stable dosages of active ingredients with predictable bioavailability was an essential step for the Company in moving towards production and sales."

AusCann Chairman Dr Mal Washer added: "I am very pleased with the substantial progress the Company has made under Elaine's leadership over the past few years. We have positioned ourselves as a leader with the successful development of our new dose form cannabinoid pharmaceutical for the control of chronic pain. The Board thanks Elaine for her essential role in taking AusCann from a small startup company through to one of the leading companies in medical cannabis listed on the ASX."

ENDS

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd ACN 008 095 207www.auscann.com.au

Email:info@auscann.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9561 8834

Suite 8, Level 2, Shenton House, 57 Shenton Avenue, Joondalup, WA 6027 AUSTRALIA

ASX RELEASE

For more information, please contact:

AusCann

For Investment Enquires

For Media Enquiries

Elaine Darby

Stewart Washer

Elodie Castagna

Managing Director

info@auscann.com.au

FTI Consulting

info@auscann.com.au

+61 8 9561 8834

elodie.castagna@fticonsulting.com

+61 8 9561 8834

+61 8 9321 8533

ABOUT AUSCANN

AusCann Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AC8) is an Australian-based pharmaceutical company that aims to produce high quality, economical, and clinically validated cannabinoid medicines.

AusCann is bringing together leading expertise and operations across all aspects of the medical cannabis value chain, beginning with cultivation and production, through to manufacture and distribution of products. Through partnerships with industry experts, existing leading market participants and doctors, AusCann is building operations and educating the medical community about the benefits of cannabinoid medicines. Incorporated in 2014, AusCann holds the full set of necessary licences to grow and manufacture cannabinoid medicines in Australia. The company is initially targeting medications for neuropathic and chronic pain in Australia and Chile, whilst exploring global export opportunities.

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd ACN 008 095 207www.auscann.com.au

Email:info@auscann.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9561 8834

Suite 8, Level 2, Shenton House, 57 Shenton Avenue, Joondalup, WA 6027 AUSTRALIA

Disclaimer

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:00:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSCANN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
02:36aAUSCANN : Pharmaceutical Executive Joins AusCann Board & Appendix 3X
PU
02:01aAUSCANN : Announces Leadership Transition
PU
09/20OTC MARKETS : Welcomes AusCann Group Holdings Ltd. to OTCQX
AQ
09/12AUSCANN : Commences Trading on US OTCQX Market
PU
08/31AUSCANN : Progress Towards Production of Cannabinoid Medicines in FY18
PU
08/16AUSCANN : Successful Pilot Study of Final Dose Cannabinoid Capsules
PU
08/13AUSCANN : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B. McHarrie
PU
08/09AUSCANN : Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.9m
PU
07/16AUSCANN : Share Purchase Plan
PU
07/05AUSCANN : Completes A$33.4 million Placement
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers ETF HMJR - 2018 Q2 Update 
06/26WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Molson Coors, Shopify, Tilray, Legal Sales 
06/11WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Legalization Is Here, What's Next? 
05/29WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : $2.1 Billion Shorts, Hydropothecary, Invictus 
05/23COMPLETE CANNABIS GUIDE #4 : Provincial Regulations In Canada 
Chart AUSCANN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Auscann Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSCANN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Elaine Darby Managing Director
Mal Washer Chairman
Cheryl Lynn Edwardes Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Linton Non-Executive Director
Bruce Fielding McHarrie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSCANN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD23.75%0
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%371 937
PFIZER20.90%256 702
NOVARTIS-0.63%219 947
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.20%211 344
MERCK AND COMPANY25.79%187 895
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.