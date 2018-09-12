ASX RELEASE

AusCann Commences Trading on US OTCQX Market

Highlights

• AusCann shares are now trading in the US on the OTCQX Market under the stock symbol ACNNF

• AusCann will continue trading on the ASX under the symbol AC8

• Trading on the OTCQX Market enables greater accessibility and enhanced liquidity and will increase AusCann's international exposure with global investors

Wednesday, 12 September 2018 - Leading medical cannabis company AusCann Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AC8) (AusCann or 'the Company') has commenced trading on the US OTCQX Market under the stock symbol ACNNF.

The OTCQX is an established, investor-focused US market featuring US and global companies. To qualify for the market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice governance, demonstrate compliance with US securities laws, be current in their disclosure and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Trading on the OTCQX supports AusCann's strategy to broaden its international investor base, particularly in North America where it has a number of strategic agreements in place.

The benefits of cross-trading in the US for AusCann include the promotion of AusCann stock to overseas investors, diversification of the shareholder base, enhancing the accessibility and liquidity of the Company's stock.

AusCann's shares will continue trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under its existing ticker AC8.

AusCann Managing Director Elaine Darby: "We believe the Company will benefit significantly from the increased global exposure cross-trading will provide us and we look forward to strengthening our international partnerships. As regulatory changes are enacted worldwide and the benefits of cannabinoid medicines become more accepted, AusCann is seeing an increasing number of opportunities to expand its global footprint."

For more information, please contact:

AusCann For Investment Enquires For Media Enquiries Elaine Darby Stewart Washer Julia Maguire Managing Director info@auscann.com.au Director, The Capital Network info@auscann.com.au +61 8 9561 8834 julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au +61 8 9561 8834 +61 419 815 386

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd ACN 008 095 207www.auscann.com.au

Email:info@auscann.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9561 8834

Suite 8, Level 2, Shenton House, 57 Shenton Avenue, Joondalup, WA 6027 AUSTRALIA

ABOUT AUSCANN

AusCann Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AC8) is an Australian-based pharmaceutical company that aims to produce high quality, economical, and clinically validated cannabinoid medicines. AusCann is bringing together leading expertise and operations across all aspects of the medical cannabis value chain, beginning with cultivation and production, through to manufacture and distribution of products. Through partnerships with industry experts, existing leading market participants and doctors, AusCann is building operations and educating the medical community about the benefits of cannabinoid medicines. The company is initially targeting medications for neuropathic and chronic pain in Australia and internationally.

