AUSCANN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD    AC8   AU000000AC89

AUSCANN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (AC8)
End-of-day quote  - 08/10
0.94 AUD   -2.59%
AUSCANN : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B. McHarrie
PU
08/09AUSCANN : Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.9m
PU
07/16AUSCANN : Share Purchase Plan
PU
Auscann : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B. McHarrie

08/13/2018 | 01:10am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity AusCann Group Holdings Ltd

ABN

72 008 095 207

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bruce Fielding McHarrie

Date of last notice

24 January 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Anticus Pty Ltd - Director of trustee and beneficiary of the account

Date of change

9 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Anticus Pty Ltd - Director of trustee and beneficiary of the account.

100,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares.

Number acquired

124,0,25806,6f8u1llpyeprfaoidrmoardnicneasryhasrheasr.es.

Number disposed

Nil.

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$1.05 per share.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Anticus Pty Ltd - Director of trustee and beneficiary of the account.

114,286 fully paid ordinary shares.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issued pursuant to the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP) as announced to ASX on 16 July 2018 which closed on 2 August 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 23:09:03 UTC
