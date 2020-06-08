Post COVID-19 Lockdown, Auscrete Corp. (OTC: ASCK) Resumes Operations

GOLDENDALE, Wash., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) announced today that as the lock down phase is ending in Washington State, which is Auscrete Corporation’s home base, the Company is receiving much awaited materials used in the production of their Affordable Housing, Commercial Structures and their “Haven for the Homeless Community” Multi-Unit Development Project Initiative. ASCK management sees this as a perfect scenario for jump starting their return to production phase. Sixty-ton batches of cement and truckloads of processed aggregate, used in ASCK’s proprietary blending process, are now filling the Company’s silos and inventory store to deliver on an earlier commitment of panels for 10 mid-size homes. These homes are to be built in the Columbia Gorge area of the Pacific Northwest.



Because the size of the structures will not place undue stress on the re-launch, whilst at the same time being in the operational sweet spot, ASCK can still expect to hit its magic number of margins in the eye-popping range of around net 22%. These projected margins remain easily within ASCK’s grasp, since the company has no monthly debt service, only the G&A that forms normal operational expenses.

According to management of ASCK, while these units of housing are the perfect size for the re-launch phase to begin with, Auscrete buildings can range from large Commercial and Industrial Structures down to “Tiny Homes” as small as 80-500 sq. ft. The building materials are made with Auscrete’s proprietary hybrid low mass concrete technology. The panels are attracting much attention from developers and contractors alike because the final structures have the strength of concrete and are highly insulative for temperature and sound.

The specialty roof and wall panels will not burn and houses exhibit extreme weather proofing capabilities while requiring the lowest annual maintenance in the industry and an additional feature coming under more light is that these panels are also hypo-allergenic. This is becoming of more importance as the health of one’s family becomes an ever-increasing focal point as the USA fights its way nearing the ending of the pandemic.

Auscrete’s trading symbol on the OTCPink bulletin board is “ASCK”. The company is a fully reporting public company.

