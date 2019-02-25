Log in
Ausdrill : AMS Contract Extension with Ghana Manganese Company

02/25/2019 | 06:18pm EST

26 FEBRUARY 2019

AFRICAN MINING SERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH GHANA MANGANESE COMPANY

Diversified mining services company Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) ("Ausdrill") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, African Mining Services ("AMS"), has been awarded a contract extension with Ghana Manganese Company ("GMC").

GMC owns and operates the Nsuta manganese mine in the western region of Ghana, where AMS has been providing equipment hire for 2 years.

The contract extension is for a term of two years, extending the existing equipment hire contract with GMC to February 2021 and is expected to generate US$88 million (AUD$123 million) in revenue over the two years.

The contract is an hourly hire service agreement for load and haul equipment with minimum hire hours applicable to all major equipment on site, and with the equipment to be fully maintained by AMS. The contract will be serviced by existing fleet on site at Nsuta with no major new equipment purchases required.

Ausdrill Managing Director, Mark Norwell, said "We are very pleased to announce this contract extension, which is testament to the good working relationship AMS has established with GMC over the years.

"The GMC contract extension will continue to meet our client's requirements for on-demand load and haul equipment while also providing us with committed utilisation of our existing fleet."

-ends-

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill (ASX: ASL) is a diversified mining services company. Since its formation in Kalgoorlie in 1987, Ausdrill has grown significantly and now has operations across Australia, Africa, India and the United Kingdom. Ausdrill is a leader in open-cut and underground contract mining, diamond drilling, grade control, drill & blast, exploration, mineral analysis, procurement and logistics. The Ausdrill Group employs over 7,500 staff worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Media

Engelbert Bets

Adrian Watson

General Manager - Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Director

Ausdrill Limited

FTI Consulting

Tel: +61 8 6350 9113

Tel: +61 8 9321 8533

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 23:17:03 UTC
