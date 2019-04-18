Ausdrill : ASL Change of Share Register Notification

18 April 2019

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Change of Share Register Notification

Company: Ausdrill Limited (ASL)

ASL will transfer responsibility for the maintenance of the ASL Share Register to Link Market Services Limited (Link), effective start of business Monday, 20 May 2019.

The new share registry contact details are provided below:

Link Market Services Limited

Street Address:

Level 12

250 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

Postal Address:

Locked Bag A14

SYDNEY SOUTH NSW 1235

Australian Telephone: 1300 554 474

International Telephone: +61 1300 554 474

Facsimile: 02 9287 0303

Website: www.linkmarketservices.com.au

Lodgement of documentation by member organisations, securityholders, and other interested parties must be made at the new address from Monday, 20 May 2019.

Yours sincerely,

Strati Gregoriadis

Company Secretary

AUSDRILL LIMITED