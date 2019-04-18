Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Ausdrill Limited    ASL   AU000000ASL2

AUSDRILL LIMITED

(ASL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/18
1.705 AUD   +3.02%
05:08aAUSDRILL : ASL Change of Share Register Notification
PU
04/17AUSDRILL : Discovers fraudulent activity
PU
04/02AUSDRILL : Appendix 3B
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ausdrill : ASL Change of Share Register Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 05:08am EDT

18 April 2019

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Change of Share Register Notification

Company: Ausdrill Limited (ASL)

ASL will transfer responsibility for the maintenance of the ASL Share Register to Link Market Services Limited (Link), effective start of business Monday, 20 May 2019.

The new share registry contact details are provided below:

Link Market Services Limited

Street Address:

Level 12

250 St Georges Tce

Perth WA 6000

Postal Address:

Locked Bag A14

SYDNEY SOUTH NSW 1235

Australian Telephone: 1300 554 474

International Telephone: +61 1300 554 474

Facsimile: 02 9287 0303

Website: www.linkmarketservices.com.au

Lodgement of documentation by member organisations, securityholders, and other interested parties must be made at the new address from Monday, 20 May 2019.

Yours sincerely,

Strati Gregoriadis

Company Secretary

AUSDRILL LIMITED

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSDRILL LIMITED
05:08aAUSDRILL : ASL Change of Share Register Notification
PU
04/17AUSDRILL : Discovers fraudulent activity
PU
04/02AUSDRILL : Appendix 3B
PU
03/29AUSDRILL : Further Issue of Options under Deferred Issue ESOP
PU
03/17AUSDRILL : Appendix 3B
PU
03/13AUSDRILL : Set To Ramp Up Activity
AQ
03/13AUSDRILL : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
03/12AUSDRILL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/01AUSDRILL : secures $123m African extension
AQ
03/01AUSDRILL : Expiry and Lapse of Options
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 692 M
EBIT 2019 158 M
Net income 2019 249 M
Debt 2019 496 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 4,57
P/E ratio 2020 12,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 1 135 M
Chart AUSDRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ausdrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSDRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,02  AUD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Norwell Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ian Howard Cochrane Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew G. Broad Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Theresa Mlikota Chief Financial Officer
Terrence John Strapp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSDRILL LIMITED39.08%815
HARSCO CORPORATION10.47%1 757
IMDEX LIMITED-6.54%273
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INT'L INC.-3.04%269
MACA LTD0.53%181
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD-4.21%113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About