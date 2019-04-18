Ausdrill : ASL Change of Share Register Notification

18 April 2019
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
Re: Change of Share Register Notification
Company: Ausdrill Limited (ASL)
ASL will transfer responsibility for the maintenance of the ASL Share Register to Link Market Services Limited (Link), effective start of business Monday, 20 May 2019.
The new share registry contact details are provided below:
Link Market Services Limited
Street Address:
Level 12
250 St Georges Tce
Perth WA 6000
Postal Address:
Locked Bag A14
SYDNEY SOUTH NSW 1235
Australian Telephone: 1300 554 474
International Telephone: +61 1300 554 474
Facsimile: 02 9287 0303
Website: www.linkmarketservices.com.au
Lodgement of documentation by member organisations, securityholders, and other interested parties must be made at the new address from Monday, 20 May 2019.
Yours sincerely,
Strati Gregoriadis
Company Secretary
AUSDRILL LIMITED
