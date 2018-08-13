Ausdrill : AUMS - Zone 55 and Bagassi South Underground Contracts

13 AUGUST 2018

AFRICAN UNDERGROUND MINING SERVICES (AUMS) - ZONE 55 AND BAGASSI SOUTH UNDERGROUND CONTRACTS

Please find attached media release in relation to African Underground Mining Services (AUMS), a 50:50 joint venture between Ausdrill Limited (ASX: ASL) and Barminco Holdings Pty Limited ("Barminco"), announcing that it has been awarded the rollover/extension of services at Zone 55, and the commencement of works for Bagassi South mining contract with Roxgold in Burkina Faso.

____________________________________________________________________

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill (ASX: ASL) is a diversified mining services company. Since its formation in Kalgoorlie in 1987, Ausdrill has grown significantly and now has operations across Australia, Africa and the United Kingdom. Ausdrill is a leader in providing services in contract mining, grade control, drill & blast, exploration, mineral analysis, procurement & logistics. The Ausdrill Group employs over 5,000 staff worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Cochrane Theresa Mlikota David Ikin Executive Director and Chairman Chief Financial Officer Professional Public Ausdrill Limited Ausdrill Limited Relations Tel: +618-9311 5666 Tel: +618-9311 5666 Tel: +618-9388 0944

01

11 AUGUST 2018

AFRICAN UNDERGROUND MINING SERVICES (AUMS) - ZONE 55 AND BAGASSI SOUTH UNDERGROUND CONTRACTS

African Underground Mining Services (AUMS), a 50:50 joint venture between Ausdrill Limited (ASX: ASL) and Barminco Holdings Pty Limited ("Barminco") is pleased to announce it has been awarded the rollover/extension of services at Zone 55, and the commencement of works for Bagassi South mining contract with Roxgold in Burkina Faso.

The contract has a 30-month term, with an option of a 12-month extension, to supply all underground mining services for the Zone 55 (Yaramoko) and Bagassi South underground mines, including development and production activities, diamond drilling and associated services.

The contract has an estimated value of USD$160 million and is expected to start in Q3, 2018. The project will employ approximately 300 people including 225 Burkinabe employees.

AUMS's Chief Operating Officer, Blair Sessions, said: "We are delighted to have secured this work and look forward to extending our important, highly valued relationship with Roxgold on their flagship project."

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill (ASX: ASL) is a diversified mining services company. Since its formation in Kalgoorlie in 1987, Ausdrill has grown significantly and now has operations across Australia, Africa and the United Kingdom. Ausdrill is a leader in providing services in contract mining, grade control, drill & blast, exploration, mineral analysis, procurement & logistics and manufacturing. The Ausdrill Group employs over 5,000 staff worldwide.

About Barminco

Barminco is an international leader in hard rock underground mining, setting industry benchmarks in safety, service and knowledge. Focused on delivering excellence in underground contract mining services and backed by robust support services and the largest single company owned fleet of underground mechanised equipment in the world, Barminco applies proven methods to deliver a strong return on investment. Barminco's services include jumbo development, production mining, diamond drilling and shotcreting.