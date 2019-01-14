Log in
AUSDRILL LIMITED
01/14
1.24 AUD   +0.81%
Ausdrill : Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

01/14/2019

15 JANUARY 2019

AUSDRILL ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER RESIGNATION

Diversified mining services company Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) ("Ausdrill") wishes to advise that Chief Financial Officer, Theresa Mlikota, has informed the Company she will resign and leave the company within the next three months post-handover.

Ms Mlikota has accepted the role as CFO at ASX-listed construction materials and lime producer, Adelaide Brighton Limited. During the handover period she will work closely with former Barminco Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bryant, who will be acting CFO while an executive search process takes place, with internal and external candidates to be considered.

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Norwell, said: "Theresa had built a strong and highly capable finance team at Ausdrill and played a leading role in delivering on major business rationalisation initiatives and execution of the recent Barminco acquisition.

"On behalf of the Board I wish to congratulate Theresa on her appointment and thank her for the significant contribution she has made to the Ausdrill Group over more than three years.

"Theresa has built up a strong team at Ausdrill and I look forward to working closely with her and Peter over the coming months while an executive search process takes place."

Mr Bryant is currently Ausdrill's Chief Integration Officer following the Company's recent acquisition of leading underground miner, Barminco, where he had served as Chief Financial Officer for five years. Prior to this, he had worked as Chief Financial Officer at ASX-listed Seven West Media and GRD Limited.

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill (ASX: ASL) is a diversified mining services company. Since its formation in Kalgoorlie in 1987, Ausdrill has grown significantly and now has operations across Australia, Africa, India and the United Kingdom. Ausdrill is a leader in open-cut and underground contract mining, diamond drilling, grade control, drill & blast, exploration, mineral analysis, procurement and logistics. The Ausdrill Group employs over 7,000 staff worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Media

Engelbert Bets

Adrian Watson

General Manager - Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Director

Ausdrill Limited

FTI Consulting

Tel: +61 8 6350 9113

Tel: +61 8 9321 8533

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:13:02 UTC
