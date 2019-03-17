Ausdrill : Appendix 3B

Appendix 3B

Name of entity

Ausdrill Limited

ABN 95 009 211 474

Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Ausdrill Limited (Ordinary Shares)

96,617 Ordinary Shares

Principal terms of the +securities

The same as the terms of existing Ordinary Shares.

Yes

Issue price or consideration

Exercise of 66,666 options with an exercise price of $0.1745, resulting in the issue of 66,666 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the 2015 Ausdrill Limited Executive Share Option Plan, the terms of which were announced to ASX on 23 December 2015. "Cashless exercise" of 33,333 Options with an Exercise Price of $0.1745, resulting in the issue of 29,951 Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the 2015 Ausdrill Limited Executive Share Option Plan, the terms of which were announced to ASX on 23 December 2015. Issued upon exercise of options with an expiry date of 23 December 2020 pursuant to the 2015 Ausdrill Limited Employee Share Option Plan.

Number and class of all securities quoted on ASX

Number and class of all securities not quoted on ASX

Number +Class 685,048,553 Ordinary Shares. Number +Class 533,333 Executive Options (exercisable at exercise prices of between $1.1885 and $1.5481, with expiry dates ranging from 21 November 2021 to 12 June 2022) 3,633,352 Executive Options (exercisable at an exercise price of $0.1745, with an expiry date of 23 December 2020)

Dividend policy on the increased capital

