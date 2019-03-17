Log in
AUSDRILL LIMITED

(ASL)
Ausdrill : Appendix 3B

03/17/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Ausdrill Limited

ABN 95 009 211 474

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Ausdrill Limited (Ordinary Shares)

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    96,617 Ordinary Shares

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The same as the terms of existing Ordinary Shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in Yes all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Exercise of 66,666 options with an exercise price of $0.1745, resulting in the issue of 66,666 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the 2015 Ausdrill Limited Executive Share Option Plan, the terms of which were announced to ASX on 23 December 2015.

    "Cashless exercise" of 33,333 Options with an Exercise Price of $0.1745, resulting in the issue of 29,951 Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the 2015 Ausdrill Limited Executive Share Option Plan, the terms of which were announced to ASX on 23 December 2015.

    Issued upon exercise of options with an expiry date of 23 December 2020 pursuant to the 2015 Ausdrill Limited Employee Share Option Plan.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No. that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

N/A

  • 6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

  • 6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

  • 6f Number of +securities issued N/A under an exception in rule 7.2

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number and +class of

all

+securities quoted on

ASX

(including the +securities

in

section 2 if applicable)

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

685,048,553

Ordinary Shares.

Number

+Class

533,333

Executive Options (exercisable at exercise prices of between $1.1885 and $1.5481, with expiry dates ranging from 21 November 2021 to 12 June 2022)

3,633,352

Executive Options (exercisable at an exercise price of $0.1745, with an expiry date of

23 December 2020)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holder

    approval Part 2 not applicable.

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwritersof

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 22:03:01 UTC
