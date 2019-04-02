Log in
Ausdrill : Appendix 3B

04/02/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Ausdrill Limited

ABN

95 009 211 474

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Ausdrill Limited (Ordinary Shares)

297,182 Ordinary Shares

3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The same as the terms of existing Ordinary Shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

Yes

"Cashless exercise" of 333,333 Executive Options with an Exercise Price of $0.1745, resulting in the issue of 297,182 Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the Ausdrill Limited Deferred Issue Executive Share Option Plan described in Ausdrill Limited's ASX announcements dated 12 April 2018 and 29 March 2019.

6

6a

6b

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Issued upon exercise of Executive Options.

No.

N/A

6c

Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6d

6e

6f

6g

6h

6i

Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Number of +securities issued N/A under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining N/A issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7

+Issue dates

2 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

685,643,360

Ordinary Shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

533,333

Executive Options

(exercisable at

exercise prices of

between $1.1885 and

$1.5481, with expiry

dates ranging from

21 November 2021

to 12 June 2022)

3,466,687

Executive Options

(exercisable at an

exercise price of

$0.1745, with an

expiry date of

23 December 2020)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval Part 2 not applicable. required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

15+Record date to determine entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20Names of any underwriters

21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22Names of any brokers to the issue

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:06:08 UTC
