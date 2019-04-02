Ausdrill : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Ausdrill Limited (Ordinary Shares)
297,182 Ordinary Shares
3Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The same as the terms of existing Ordinary Shares.
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
5Issue price or consideration
Yes
"Cashless exercise" of 333,333 Executive Options with an Exercise Price of $0.1745, resulting in the issue of 297,182 Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the Ausdrill Limited Deferred Issue Executive Share Option Plan described in Ausdrill Limited's ASX announcements dated 12 April 2018 and 29 March 2019.
6
6a
6b
Purpose of the issue
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Issued upon exercise of Executive Options.
No.
N/A
6c
Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d
6e
6f
6g
6h
6i
Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Number of +securities issued N/A under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining N/A issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7
+Issue dates
2 April 2019
8Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
685,643,360
Ordinary Shares.
9Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
533,333
Executive Options
(exercisable at
exercise prices of
between $1.1885 and
$1.5481, with expiry
dates ranging from
21 November 2021
to 12 June 2022)
3,466,687
Executive Options
(exercisable at an
exercise price of
$0.1745, with an
expiry date of
23 December 2020)
N/A
