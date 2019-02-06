Log in
AUSDRILL LIMITED (ASL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
1.42 AUD   +2.16%
05:59pAUSDRILL : Barminco Secures $100M Additional Work for Hindustan Zinc
PU
01/25AUSDRILL : Change in substantial holding for GMR
PU
01/20AUSDRILL : Secures $171 Million in New Work
PU
Ausdrill : Barminco Secures $100M Additional Work for Hindustan Zinc

02/06/2019 | 05:59pm EST

7 FEBRUARY 2019

BARMINCO SECURES $100 MILLION ADDITIONAL WORK FOR HINDUSTAN ZINC

Diversified mining services company Ausdrill Limited (ASX: ASL) is pleased to announce its recently acquired subsidiary, leading hard-rock underground miner Barminco, has been awarded an underground mining services contract at the Rampura Agucha Mine in India from Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) worth approximately $100 million.

Ausdrill Managing Director, Mark Norwell, said: "This continuation of services at Rampura Agucha is further endorsement of the Barminco acquisition and the professional service our businesses have been providing to our customers."

Barminco has operated at the Rampura Agucha Mine for HZL, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, since late 2016. The new underground mining services contract is for a three and a half year term, subject to review and mutual agreement of rates after the first year. The scope of work includes the extension of development works that were being provided under a recently completed contract, plus the addition of production work in the Barminco-developed area of the mine.

Under the contract, HZL will provide capital equipment and consumables. Barminco will commence work immediately.

Barminco Chief Executive Officer, Paul Muller, said: "We are very pleased to have been awarded a contract that extends our operations at the Rampura Agucha mine with an expanded scope to include production works. We look forward to deepening the relationship we have built with Hindustan Zinc over the past few years by delivering on this extended scope of works both safely and efficiently."

-ends-

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill (ASX: ASL) is a diversified mining services company. Since its formation in Kalgoorlie in 1987, Ausdrill has grown significantly and now has operations across Australia, Africa, India and the United Kingdom. Ausdrill is a leader in open-cut and underground contract mining, diamond drilling, grade control, drill & blast, exploration, mineral analysis, procurement and logistics. The Ausdrill Group employs over 7,000 staff worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Media

Engelbert Bets

Adrian Watson

General Manager - Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Director

Ausdrill Limited

FTI Consulting

Tel: +61 8 6350 9113

Tel: +61 8 9321 8533

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:59:03 UTC
