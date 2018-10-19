Ausdrill : Barminco Secures Four Year Contract Extension at Agnew

19 OCTOBER 2018

BARMINCO SECURES FOUR YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION AT AGNEW

In connection with the proposed strategic acquisition of Barminco Holdings Pty Ltd ("Barminco"), Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) attaches a copy of an announcement released by Barminco today advising it has been awarded two four-year contracts at the Agnew gold mine by Gold Fields, effectively extending each of its existing underground mining services and diamond drilling contracts through to 2022, together worth approximately A$335 million.1

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill (ASX: ASL) is a diversified mining services company. Since its formation in Kalgoorlie in 1987, Ausdrill has grown significantly and now has operations across Australia, Africa and the United Kingdom. Ausdrill is a leader in providing services in contract mining, grade control, drill & blast, exploration, mineral analysis, procurement and logistics. The Ausdrill Group employs over 5,000 staff worldwide.

1 On 15 August 2018, Ausdrill announced the proposed strategic acquisition of Barminco. As advised in that announcement, completion of the acquisition is subject to several conditions precedent, including Ausdrill shareholder approval. Ausdrill shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed acquisition at Ausdrill's AGM which is scheduled for

25 October 2018. The attached information has been sourced from Barminco and has been released publicly by Barminco. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Ausdrill or its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or affiliates as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions containe d in Barminco's announcement, or as to the reasonableness of any statements, comments or views contained in, or implied by, Barminco's announcement or any part of it. Ausdrill assumes no liability for, and has no obligation to tell recipients if it becomes aware of any inaccuracies in or omissions from, Barminco's announcement.

19 October 2018

BARMINCO SECURES FOUR YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION AT AGNEW

Leading global hard-rock underground mining services provider Barminco Holdings Limited (Barminco or the Company) is pleased to announce it has been awarded two four-year contracts at the Agnew gold mine by Gold Fields, effectively extending each of its existing underground mining services and diamond drilling contracts through to 2022, together worth approximately A$335 million.

The contracts, which each include options for a further 12-month extension, cover underground mining services at the Agnew gold mine, including development and production activities and associated services at the Waroonga mine, and diamond drilling at both Waroonga and New Holland.

Barminco Chief Executive Officer Paul Muller said the contracts extended Barminco's long-standing relationship with Gold Fields.

"These contracts will see Barminco extend its years of continuous service at Agnew to 12 years, having commenced operations at Agnew in 2010. Over that time we have completed approximately 50 kilometers of development and 2.5 million tonnes of production," Mr Muller said.

"We are very pleased to have secured these extensions and look forward to working with Gold Fields to continue driving safe and efficient production at the Agnew gold mine."

Gold Fields Executive Vice President Australasia, Stuart Matthews, said: "We have developed a strong relationship with Barminco over the years at Agnew and are pleased to be extending it further.

The Agnew mine continues to be a strong performer in the Gold Fields group, exceeding both production and cost guidance last year, whilst also increasing reserves. We are committed to ongoing investment to maintain its life and production profile, with a further $25 million exploration program underway at Agnew this year, and investment in key infrastructure projects, including the new accommodation camp for our employees and contractors."

About Barminco

Barminco's business was established in 1989 and operates gold and base metal mines for customers in Australia, India and Africa. Barminco offers a full suite of underground mining services from mine development to production and underground diamond drilling. Barminco's joint venture with Ausdrill, African Underground Mining Services (AUMS), operate mines in west Africa and Tanzania.

Together Barminco and AUMS are one of the world's largest hard-rock underground mining services, focused on creating value for mine owners.

In August 2018, Barminco announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by ASX-listed diversified mining services company Ausdrill Limited (ASX: ASL), which will create Australia's second largest mining services company. The two businesses are a great fit, providing complementary services to mine owners and having a strong cultural alignment after working together for more than a decade with AUMS. The proposed acquisition is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including Ausdrill shareholder approval at its 2018 Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for 25 October 2018.

