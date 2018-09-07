Ausdrill : Barminco Secures Sunrise Dam Contract

7 SEPTEMBER 2018

BARMINCO SECURES SUNRISE DAM CONTRACT

In connection with the proposed strategic acquisition of Barminco Holdings Pty Ltd ("Barminco"), Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) attaches a copy of an announcement released by Barminco today regarding the award to Barminco of a A$700 million, five-year contract extension at Sunrise Dam by AngloGold Ashanti.1

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill (ASX: ASL) is a diversified mining services company. Since its formation in Kalgoorlie in 1987, Ausdrill has grown significantly and now has operations across Australia, Africa and the United Kingdom. Ausdrill is a leader in providing services in contract mining, grade control, drill & blast, exploration, mineral analysis, procurement & logistics. The Ausdrill Group employs over 5,000 staff worldwide.

1 On 15 August 2018, Ausdrill announced the proposed strategic acquisition of Barminco. As advised in that announcement, completion of the acquisition is subject to several conditions precedent, including Ausdrill shareholder approval. Ausdrill shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed acquisition at Ausdrill's AGM which is scheduled for

25 October 2018. The attached information has been sourced from Barminco and has been released publicly by Barminco. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Ausdrill or its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or affiliates as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in Barminco's announcement, or as to the reasonableness of any statements, comments or views contained in, or implied by, Barminco's announcement or any part of it. Ausdrill assumes no liability for, and has no obligation to tell recipients if it becomes aware of any inaccuracies in or omissions from, Barminco's announcement.

7 September 2018

BARMINCO SECURES FIVE YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION AT SUNRISE DAM

Leading global hard-rock underground mining services provider Barminco Holdings Limited (Barminco or the Company) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a five-year contract extension at Sunrise Dam by AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd (AngloGold) which, based on the current mining schedule, is worth approximately A$700 million.

Barminco has partnered with AngloGold Ashanti at Sunrise Dam since the commencement of underground operations in 2003, when the first portal was cut, and plans are now in place to increase annual production well beyond the current rate of approximately 3 million tonnes per annum.

Barminco Chief Executive Officer Paul Muller said the Company had worked hard to fully optimise productivity and efficiency, and deliver industry-leading safety and operational performance at the Sunrise Dam mine.

"This contract extension speaks volumes about our commitment to AngloGold, the relationship we have built with them and the results that have been delivered at Sunrise Dam over the past 15 years," Mr Muller said.

"We are very pleased to extend our relationship and continue work to achieve our shared vision with AngloGold to further increase annual production using our latest equipment and cutting-edge technologies."

AngloGold Ashanti's Senior Vice President Australia, Michael Erickson, said: "A culture of operational excellence drives the mining strategy at Sunrise Dam where we are targeting world-leading productivity to deliver a long-life operation with consistent cash returns.

"This contract extension demonstrates the commitment and strong working relationship that AngloGold Ashanti and Barminco have built over many years of mining challenges while continuing to significantly improve safety and productivity."

About Barminco

Barminco's business was established in 1989 and operates gold and base metal mines for customers in Australia, India and Africa. Barminco offers a full suite of underground mining services from mine development to production and underground diamond drilling. Barminco's joint venture with Ausdrill, African Underground Mining Services (AUMS), operate mines in west Africa and Tanzania. Together Barminco and AUMS are one of the world's largest hard-rock underground mining services, focused on creating value for mine owners.

In August 2018, Barminco announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by ASX-listed diversified mining services company Ausdrill Limited (ASX: ASL), which will create Australia's second largest mining services company. The two businesses are a great fit, providing complementary services to mine owners and having a strong cultural alignment after working together for more than a decade with AUMS. The proposed acquisition is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including Ausdrill shareholder approval at its 2018 Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for 25 October 2018.

