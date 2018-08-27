Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ausdrill : Becoming a substantial holder from IFL

08/27/2018 | 09:17am CEST

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To :

Ausdrill Limited

ACN:

009 211 474

ASX Code:

ASL

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

The holder became a substantial shareholder on:

2. Previous and present voting power

23/08/2018

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interest in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder is as follows:

Class of securities

Number of securities

Person's votes

Voting Power

Ordinary

18,949,885

18,949,885

5.232%

3. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities are as follows:

Holder

Registered holder of securities

Person Entitled to be holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class & Number (Ord)

Person's votes

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

NAB Asset Servicing

Investment Manager

7,328,943

7,328,943

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

JP Morgan

Investment Manager

101,206

101,206

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Citigroup

Investment Manager

6,998,470

6,998,470

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

BNP

Investment Manager

4,514,066

4,514,066

IOOF Investment Management Limited (ACN 006 695 011)

BNP

Investment Manager

7,200

7,200

4. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Consideration

Class & number (ord)

Person's votes

1/06/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$ 1,130,268.40

-454,723

-454,723

4/06/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$ 1,506,805.91

-618,905

-618,905

12/06/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

581,197.40

344,360

344,360

18/06/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$

251,502.99

-136,958

-136,958

11/07/2018

IOOF Investment Management Limited (ACN 006 695 011)

Sold on market

-$

11,445.65

-

4,000

-

4,000

12/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

661,613.74

397,796

397,796

16/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 5,773,068.36

3,330,671

3,330,671

18/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 7,566,128.10

4,468,274

4,468,274

19/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 1,857,795.11

1,097,266

1,097,266

24/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 1,389,661.67

758,762

758,762

26/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

139,870.55

76,831

76,831

30/07/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Sold on market

-$

82,996.07

-45,378

-45,378

10/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 1,464,015.98

838,337

838,337

17/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 2,616,611.83

1,374,141

1,374,141

21/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$

192,162.69

100,895

100,895

100,895

454,723

618,905

344,360

136,958

4,000

397,796

3,330,671

,468,274

1,097,266

758,762

76,831

45,378

838,337

1,374,141

22/08/2018 23/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 2,089,517.31

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 3,660,163.53

1,161,447

2,014,049

1,161,447 2,014,049

5. Associates

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Ausdrill Limited

6 - 12 Uppsala Place CANNING VALE WA 6155

Perennial Investment Partners Limited

Level 27, 88 Phillips Street, Sydney NSW 2000

IOOF Investment Management Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 07:16:04 UTC
