Ausdrill : Becoming a substantial holder from IFL

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To : Ausdrill Limited ACN: 009 211 474 ASX Code: ASL

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

The holder became a substantial shareholder on:

2. Previous and present voting power

23/08/2018

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interest in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder is as follows:

Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting Power Ordinary 18,949,885 18,949,885 5.232%

3. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities are as follows:

Holder Registered holder of securities Person Entitled to be holder Nature of relevant interest Class & Number (Ord) Person's votes Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) NAB Asset Servicing Investment Manager 7,328,943 7,328,943

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) JP Morgan Investment Manager 101,206 101,206 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Citigroup Investment Manager 6,998,470 6,998,470 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) BNP Investment Manager 4,514,066 4,514,066 IOOF Investment Management Limited (ACN 006 695 011) BNP Investment Manager 7,200 7,200

4. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date Person Nature Consideration Class & number (ord) Person's votes 1/06/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 1,130,268.40 -454,723 -454,723 4/06/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 1,506,805.91 -618,905 -618,905 12/06/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 581,197.40 344,360 344,360 18/06/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 251,502.99 -136,958 -136,958 11/07/2018 IOOF Investment Management Limited (ACN 006 695 011) Sold on market -$ 11,445.65 - 4,000 - 4,000 12/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 661,613.74 397,796 397,796 16/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 5,773,068.36 3,330,671 3,330,671 18/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 7,566,128.10 4,468,274 4,468,274 19/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 1,857,795.11 1,097,266 1,097,266 24/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 1,389,661.67 758,762 758,762 26/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 139,870.55 76,831 76,831 30/07/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Sold on market -$ 82,996.07 -45,378 -45,378 10/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 1,464,015.98 838,337 838,337 17/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 2,616,611.83 1,374,141 1,374,141 21/08/2018 Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904) Purchased on market $ 192,162.69 100,895 100,895 100,895

22/08/2018 23/08/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 2,089,517.31

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

$ 3,660,163.53

1,161,447

2,014,049

1,161,447 2,014,049

5. Associates

Name & ACN Nature of association Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: