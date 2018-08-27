Ausdrill : Becoming a substantial holder from IFL
08/27/2018 | 09:17am CEST
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To :
Ausdrill Limited
ACN:
009 211 474
ASX Code:
ASL
1. Details of substantial holder Name: ACN:
IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
The holder became a substantial shareholder on:
2. Previous and present voting power
23/08/2018
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interest in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder is as follows:
Class of securities
Number of securities
Person's votes
Voting Power
Ordinary
18,949,885
18,949,885
5.232%
3. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities are as follows:
Holder
Registered holder of securities
Person Entitled to be holder
Nature of relevant interest
Class & Number (Ord)
Person's votes
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
NAB Asset Servicing
Investment Manager
7,328,943
7,328,943
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
JP Morgan
Investment Manager
101,206
101,206
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Citigroup
Investment Manager
6,998,470
6,998,470
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
BNP
Investment Manager
4,514,066
4,514,066
IOOF Investment Management Limited (ACN 006 695 011)
BNP
Investment Manager
7,200
7,200
4. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Date
Person
Nature
Consideration
Class & number (ord)
Person's votes
1/06/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$ 1,130,268.40
- 454,723
- 454,723
4/06/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$ 1,506,805.91
- 618,905
- 618,905
12/06/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
581,197.40
344,360
344,360
18/06/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$
251,502.99
- 136,958
- 136,958
11/07/2018
IOOF Investment Management Limited (ACN 006 695 011)
Sold on market
-$
11,445.65
-
4,000
-
4,000
12/07/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
661,613.74
397,796
397,796
16/07/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 5,773,068.36
3,330,671
3,330,671
18/07/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 7,566,128.10
4,468,274
4,468,274
19/07/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 1,857,795.11
1,097,266
1,097,266
24/07/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 1,389,661.67
758,762
758,762
26/07/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
139,870.55
76,831
76,831
30/07/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Sold on market
-$
82,996.07
- 45,378
- 45,378
10/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 1,464,015.98
838,337
838,337
17/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 2,616,611.83
1,374,141
1,374,141
21/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
192,162.69
100,895
100,895
100,895
454,723
618,905
344,360
136,958
4,000
397,796
3,330,671
,468,274
1,097,266
758,762
76,831
45,378
838,337
1,374,141
22/08/2018 23/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 2,089,517.31
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 3,660,163.53
1,161,447
2,014,049
1,161,447 2,014,049
5. Associates
Name & ACN
Nature of association
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
IOOF Holdings Limited
Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000
Ausdrill Limited
6 - 12 Uppsala Place CANNING VALE WA 6155
Perennial Investment Partners Limited
Level 27, 88 Phillips Street, Sydney NSW 2000
IOOF Investment Management Limited
Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000
Disclaimer
Ausdrill Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 07:16:04 UTC
