Ausdrill : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

AUSDRILL LIMITED 009 211 474

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on 15 August 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 14 August 2018 The previous notice was dated 10 August 2018 2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Change Consideration Class (6) and Person's change relevant interest (4) given in Number of votes changed relation to securities affected affected change (5)

Please see Appendix A.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

SIGNATURE

Print Name: Serene Peh Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 17 August 2018 Print Name: Joanne Chan Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 17 August 2018 Contact details for this notice: -----------------------------------------------------Serene Peh

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ------------------------------------------------------------

ASL- Appendix A Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of Change Consideration given in relation to change Number of securities Class 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 127,831 73,583 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 193,856 (111,696) Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 174,857 100,000 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 284 163 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2,186 (1,282) Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 396 (229) Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 91,968 52,923 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,197 (693) Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 24,091 13,921 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 44,421 (25,500) Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 13,615 7,953 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 176,102 101,725 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7,244 4,180 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 83,447 47,879 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 22,886 13,143 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,840 7,531 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7,770 4,557 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,471 1,449 Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 27 (16) Ordinary 13-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5 3 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 68,247 39,509 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 98,707 (57,093) Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 10,419 6,094 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2,253 (1,307) Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 22,251 12,895 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7,748 4,533 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 9,641 5,625 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 81,001 47,138 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 8,681 (5,039) Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7,278 4,177 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 24,219 (14,067) Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 27,311 15,841 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 34,078 19,866 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,452 1,426 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,691 7,358 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 15,834 9,186 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 681 396 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 6,301 3,626 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 3,292 1,918 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 43,792 25,316 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 28,532 16,541 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock received N/A 452,535 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 55 (32) Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 19 11 Ordinary 14-Aug-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 301 176 Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG London Branch Transfer-In N/A 2,800 Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (42,885) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (5,934,425) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (537,658) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (1,707,654) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (36,588) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (109,739) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (73,486) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (74,213) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (86,888) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (86,055) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (123,676) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (8,841) Ordinary 15-Aug-18 UBS AG Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (97,466) Ordinary