Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Ausdrill Limited    ASL   AU000000ASL2

AUSDRILL LIMITED (ASL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/10
1.615 AUD   -2.42%
01:07aAUSDRILL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/10AUSDRILL : Completes Retail Entitlement Offer
PU
09/07AUSDRILL : Barminco Secures Sunrise Dam Contract
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ausdrill : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:07am CEST

NORGES BANK

INVES™iNT MANAISHINT

To

ASX Company Announoement Omce

Fax.

+612 9778 0999 or +612 9347 0005

From

Norges Bank (The Central Bank of N

Telephozie

+4724073297/3134/3047

Departmmt

Compliance

Fax m

+47 2407300*

Dge

10/09/2018

Fax icl

pagee

(incL This)

Dear Si#Madam:

Ausdrill Led- Notice d ceasing to be a subilinlial holder

Pleese Rnd attached Noticeof oeasing to be a substantial holder <> Form 605) in relation to Attedrill Ltd

P!*= inBrm rectipt of this noHAr,Hm to 2VBIN{RegulatoryConwBar,c in0.

Ymtrs sincerely,

Se Amindhs SI nkhar/ Pi Bippe Otiarord/Joinha Niedzialak Complialice

Norges Bank Investment Management

Form 605

Corporilions Aet 2001

Bio//on 01 B

Noaci of cluhg to be asubstantld helder

In- Company *naSc*»In*

Ansdrill Ltd

Mj,WARBN

ACI 009 211 474

1.0-18 4 /*-Ilholl U)

N,me

»ORUBCS BANK

CHINSH01**,

Thiholaw o-,d lo ho I al,Ii,Il hold, M

07/09/2018

T il p,mlous nolol I glven IN he cnin®,Inym

07/09/2018

pi,loul noIQI I IM

07/09/2018

1 0,IN. Arill.,mth-'ll.

P".9..afeeoh©h= 0.107*'7011'01."Ii.."*.."Ul,li",1,0/Alli .... ath...or.n..O/0.(31"H./.0..al".. efe»com:myof/wi 4861©ek,ub,1/WW*Il,iril/,dk,ghi,sub-r-tholcipnoloillooompl,9/,ch,mell

folo¥,S:

D- 14.,18

perion,4,"I 0.1-Int/1./.4

N'lum'clcli,9,(4 Con'id",ao,gNIn C =(8)ind

h mlilion li diI,Ue

n, 0=0ria,il=

p..0'AM= ilhclid

di",d

(5)

i.in

2018-00-07

1.64*400000

00 .9/ 0/oak 40,0,0

3«1 -0-07

I,31/90/ m=nk

Collateral

./1

Colim Stock 2,371,648

201'-0,-07

m=ge. mank

ky

1.642000000

Callmou SUck

208.1*6

1 C- 18 I-c on

Th. p..2...tehavab.oom ..... d./..undLeemed"be..IX' .... I, orn.yed*.R".d/".mil/M'of..' .... d'.0nm."i.. su@/1- hold= &1 Milin B waW bl,Il h mi .,1mi,W or ici",1.- = kila,RE

Nine ind ACWARON

*plo li)

Ilili, of Illoclatil

Cm"AL =

<>

I. ad emes pm -na"d h ..6-m .... =.1

All'll...

liguil. Ral"Z

IA)liC)*LUSU 2.

8#natu,.

pfin»

Joauma nod=ialok

Advisor - R gulatory 000®lianco

*I»M

10/0,/2010

0107, 0140, WOHOT

PO SOX 117"

-p11

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSDRILL LIMITED
01:07aAUSDRILL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/10AUSDRILL : Completes Retail Entitlement Offer
PU
09/07AUSDRILL : Barminco Secures Sunrise Dam Contract
PU
09/06AUSDRILL : Change in substantial holding from IFL
PU
09/05AUSDRILL LIMITED : - Notice of Meeting and Independent Expert's Report
AQ
08/29AUSDRILL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
08/27AUSDRILL LIMITED : - Expiry and Lapse of Employee Share Options
AQ
08/27AUSDRILL : Becoming a substantial holder from IFL
PU
08/23AUSDRILL LIMITED : - Standard & Poors Places Ratings on Credit Watch Positive
AQ
08/23AUSDRILL LIMITED : - Updated Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Ausdrill (AUSDF) Presents At Deutsche Bank's 25th Annual Leveraged Finance Co.. 
2017The Recovery In The Mineral Drilling Sector Supports Gold Bugs 
2016Is Ausdrill's Dividend Suspension Alarming? 
2015Finally, A Dividend Cut At AusDrill 
2015AusDrill - Is There Life After The Huge Impairment Charge? 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 558 M
EBIT 2019 144 M
Net income 2019 96,4 M
Debt 2019 468 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 9,29
P/E ratio 2020 9,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 794 M
Chart AUSDRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ausdrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSDRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,32  AUD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theresa Mlikota Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Ian Howard Cochrane Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew G. Broad Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Gavin Bell Chief Information Officer
Terrence John Strapp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSDRILL LIMITED-29.80%564
HARSCO CORPORATION51.21%2 280
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-31.36%1 935
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO-5.02%1 489
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD54.29%1 045
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%888
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.