Ausdrill : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

NORGES BANK
INVES™iNT MANAISHINT
|
To
|
ASX Company Announoement Omce
|
Fax.
|
+612 9778 0999 or +612 9347 0005
|
From
|
Norges Bank (The Central Bank of N
|
Telephozie
|
+4724073297/3134/3047
|
Departmmt
|
Compliance
|
Fax m
|
+47 2407300*
|
Dge
|
10/09/2018
|
Fax icl
|
pagee
|
(incL This)
Dear Si#Madam:
Ausdrill Led- Notice d ceasing to be a subilinlial holder
Pleese Rnd attached Noticeof oeasing to be a substantial holder <> Form 605) in relation to Attedrill Ltd
P!*= inBrm rectipt of this noHAr,Hm to 2VBIN{RegulatoryConwBar,c in0.
Ymtrs sincerely,
Se Amindhs SI nkhar/ Pi Bippe Otiarord/Joinha Niedzialak Complialice
Norges Bank Investment Management
Form 605
Corporilions Aet 2001
Bio//on 01 B
Noaci of cluhg to be asubstantld helder
In- Company *naSc*»In*
Ansdrill Ltd
Mj,WARBN
ACI 009 211 474
1.0-18 4 /*-Ilholl U)
N,me
»ORUBCS BANK
CHINSH01**,
|
Thiholaw o-,d lo ho I al,Ii,Il hold, M
|
07/09/2018
|
T il p,mlous nolol I glven IN he cnin®,Inym
|
07/09/2018
|
pi,loul noIQI I IM
|
07/09/2018
|
1 0,IN. Arill.,mth-'ll.
P".9..afeeoh©h= 0.107*'7011'01."Ii.."*.."Ul,li",1,0/Alli .... ath...or.n..O/0.(31"H./.0..al".. efe»com:myof/wi 4861©ek,ub,1/WW*Il,iril/,dk,ghi,sub-r-tholcipnoloillooompl,9/,ch,mell
folo¥,S:
D- 14.,18
perion,4,"I 0.1-Int/1./.4
N'lum'clcli,9,(4 Con'id",ao,gNIn C =(8)ind
h mlilion li diI,Ue
n, 0=0ria,il=
p..0'AM= ilhclid
di",d
(5)
i.in
2018-00-07
1.64*400000
00 .9/ 0/oak 40,0,0
3«1 -0-07
I,31/90/ m=nk
Collateral
./1
Colim Stock 2,371,648
201'-0,-07
m=ge. mank
ky
1.642000000
Callmou SUck
208.1*6
1 C- 18 I-c on
Th. p..2...tehavab.oom ..... d./..undLeemed"be..IX' .... I, orn.yed*.R".d/".mil/M'of..' .... d'.0nm."i.. su@/1- hold= &1 Milin B waW bl,Il h mi .,1mi,W or ici",1.- = kila,RE
Nine ind ACWARON
*plo li)
Ilili, of Illoclatil
Cm"AL =
<>
I. ad emes pm -na"d h ..6-m .... =.1
All'll...
|
liguil. Ral"Z
|
IA)liC)*LUSU 2.
|
8#natu,.
|
pfin»
|
Joauma nod=ialok
|
Advisor - R gulatory 000®lianco
|
*I»M
|
10/0,/2010
0107, 0140, WOHOT
PO SOX 117"
-p11