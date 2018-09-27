Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Ausdrill Limited    ASL   AU000000ASL2

AUSDRILL LIMITED (ASL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/26
1.735 AUD   +0.29%
01:01aAUSDRILL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/25AUSDRILL LIMITE : - CEO Key Terms of Employment
AQ
09/21AUSDRILL : CEO Key Terms of Employment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ausdrill : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 01:01am CEST

Scp 26 2010 10:36:22

FAX COVER SHEET

To:"

From: "Nledzlalek, Joanna" <lne@nblm.no>

Company:

Date: 26/09/18 10:35:34 AM

Fax Number 0061297780999

Pages (Including cover): 3

Re:

Notes:

->

DocuManager ...

Fax Scrver lirges Bank

Page 001

Fax Scrver lirges Bank

Page 0/

NORGES BANK

INVISTMINT MANAOIMENT

To

ASX Company Anr uncement Office

Firm

ASX

Fax.

+612 9778 0999 or +61293470005

From

Norges Bank (Ihe Central Bank of Norway)

Telephone

+4724073297/3134/3047

Department

liance

Fax no

+472407 3004

Date

18/09/2018

Fax.id:

Pages

( Mi This)

Dear S Madam,

Ausdrill Ltd- Notice of ceashg to bea iubstantial holder

Mease End attadhed Nolioe of ceasing to be a subst,nual holder (ASIC Form 605) in relaticm to

AusdriIl Ltd

Meese coittrm recdpt cd is notikation toNBIMRegula**9CQItm al=*lbdm,r

Yours sincerely,

Sal Aanindha Shan] ar/ Phmppe Chimroni/Joanna Niedzialek Comp anoe

Norges Bank Investment Management

Fax Scr Ver &,rges

Form 605

Coijoiallons Act 2001

...=071.

No«co of coasing to bia substantial holder

IQ- Col-ly N naSEm,ns

ADMNUSH

Ausdrill Ltd

ACN 009 211 474

1. D*talsd---holO,(1}

WOR*Ee BANK

ACNFARBN (IF applbibl.) NiA

Th holdir cimid lo bi a IMIU- hold,r on 17/09/2018

Immu.IM..4.#...m"Mon 14/09/2018

Thipr ni Illoo wi d-d 14/09/2018

1 CalligN .1.1.Vi.'ll/.se,

sk p.gi 30¢2 15 SHIXH03

P.*Ob"'0 '/Choh/ng//&croh/1,0//hen/./.0<_ar2c_12a_> of-oompmy©r,ohem *108---*okl,r--r,quked.0/a,ubs:v-ho ,noe..0,ecor,®myors©her--=

DI ofch,fl

Pemon"tio,e

Nal,nofch,r (4)

P.,=lis,st,8

lili./Id b,bili

shc d

2018-OS-13

Bor.- B. k

Collateral

DOS

Retgrn.4

2018-03-14

lorgei Sink

tollatical

i/1

41D.88*

2010-OD-17

lorp, Biuik

3011/alteml

i/A

464"M

lioalpid

1 00/0 in allocillbi

a=.m Stook

Con,Id,Qlliglwi,

Cl-(®md

4*hedwe, md d=*

d//c/md

Co.=2 Stock

Th./.WIN./.4 0 h.v. 0.0 . 01,00... Mo 0...4.0/.all<*./..., orh./. cl.ng,d ..IN.#'of thet...00'll"'17*/4 ./ mt- IIlhold, In *al ID WI, hll,ll hIlloomp cr,oh,Ine=, =kill:

*ImdAOUAR Of-Ne•ble)

Nabnof-,oclaion

CilliliAL ma=

The= .... of»sonsnmned.1.0...1.IRIE

1/allul' 1/=

Signature

prN MI

I 2, 10 mai 1179, 0107. OKO, m

30«zma *1.-dsiallk

4-*

Ad#*or - hplator, Co pliano

aign hon

11/09/2018

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSDRILL LIMITED
01:01aAUSDRILL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/25AUSDRILL LIMITED : - CEO Key Terms of Employment
AQ
09/21AUSDRILL : technology secures international backing
AQ
09/21AUSDRILL : CEO Key Terms of Employment
PU
09/21AUSDRILL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/14AUSDRILL LIMITED : - Repricing of Options Subsequent to Equity Raising
AQ
09/13AUSDRILL : Completes Retail Entitlement Offer
AQ
09/12AUSDRILL : Repricing of Options Subsequent to Equity Raising
PU
09/11AUSDRILL : Barminco secures five year contract extension at sunrise dam
AQ
09/11AUSDRILL LIMITED : - Barminco Secures Sunrise Dam Contract
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Ausdrill (AUSDF) Presents At Deutsche Bank's 25th Annual Leveraged Finance Co.. 
2017The Recovery In The Mineral Drilling Sector Supports Gold Bugs 
2016Is Ausdrill's Dividend Suspension Alarming? 
2015Finally, A Dividend Cut At AusDrill 
2015AusDrill - Is There Life After The Huge Impairment Charge? 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 682 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 107 M
Debt 2019 468 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 9,26
P/E ratio 2020 9,39
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 921 M
Chart AUSDRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ausdrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSDRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,32  AUD
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Norwell Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ian Howard Cochrane Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew G. Broad Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Theresa Mlikota Chief Financial Officer
Gavin Bell Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSDRILL LIMITED-26.62%669
HARSCO CORPORATION53.89%2 320
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-23.46%2 206
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO1.52%1 578
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD53.14%1 033
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%1 009
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.