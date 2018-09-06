Ausdrill : Change in substantial holding from IFL

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: ACN: ASX Code:
Ausdrill Limited009 211 474 ASL
1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:
IOOF Holdings Limited 100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
There was a change in the interest of the substantial holder on: 04/09/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on: 27/08/2018
The previous notice was dated: 23/08/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required and when now required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting Power
Person's votes
Voting Power
Ordinary
18,949,885
5.232%
32,257,662
6.723%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
DatePerson
Consideration Class & number (ord)
24/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited
(ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 1,784,928.55
1,026,655
1,026,655
27/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited
(ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
752,146.58
7,824,644
7,824,644
30/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited
(ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 1,134,355.74
680,613
680,613
31/08/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited
(ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$
777,670.22
475,905
475,905
3/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited
(ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 1,507,855.32
940,908
940,908
4/09/2018
Perennial Value Management Limited
(ACN 090 879 904)
Purchased on market
$ 4,064,938.94
2,359,052
2,359,052
4. Present Relevant Interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder
Registered holder of securities
Person Entitled to be holder
Nature of relevant interest
Class & Number (Ord)
Person's votes
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
NAB Asset Servicing
Investment Manager
13,228,382
13,228,382
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
JP Morgan
Investment Manager
176,388
176,388
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
Citigroup
Investment Manager
10,945,732
10,945,732
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name & ACN
Nature of association
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Ausdrill Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:11:04 UTC