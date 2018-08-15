Log in
AUSDRILL LIMITED (ASL)
End-of-day quote  - 08/14
1.71 AUD   +0.29%
01:51aAUSDRILL : Section 708AA Cleansing Notice
PU
01:51aAUSDRILL : Dividend/Distribution - ASL
PU
01:26aAUSDRILL : Appendix 4E Full Year Report
PU
Ausdrill : Dividend/Distribution - ASL

08/15/2018 | 01:51am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSDRILL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ASL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.03500000

Ex Date

Wednesday October 3, 2018

Record Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday October 18, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSDRILL LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

ASL

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ASL

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday October 4, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday October 3, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday October 18, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.03500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.02000000

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution 3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for frankingthat is franked 100.0000 %

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02000000

credit (%)

30.0000 %

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 23:50:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 889 M
EBIT 2018 85,8 M
Net income 2018 53,8 M
Debt 2018 214 M
Yield 2018 4,17%
P/E ratio 2018 10,80
P/E ratio 2019 9,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 618 M
Chart AUSDRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ausdrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSDRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,59  AUD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Cochrane Chairman
Andrew G. Broad Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Theresa Mlikota Chief Financial Officer
Gavin Bell Chief Information Officer
Terrence John Strapp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSDRILL LIMITED-35.17%449
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-27.63%2 086
HARSCO CORPORATION32.17%1 993
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO-8.05%1 430
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD53.14%1 013
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%940
