Ausdrill : Expiry and Lapse of Options

1 March 2019
The Manager
Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
EXPIRY AND LAPSE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTIONS
Ausdrill Limited advises that the following share options have expired or lapsed in accordance with the terms of the:
-
• Ausdrill Limited Executive Share Option Plan (ESOP) as announced to ASX on 21 December 2015.
-
• Ausdrill Limited Deferred Issue Executive Share Option Plan (ESOP) as announced to ASX on 12 April 2018.
|
Number
|
Issue Date of
Options
|
Exercise Price
|
533,337
|
ESOP (2015) lapsed
|
23 Dec 2015
|
$0.1745
|
133,334
|
Deferred Issue ESOP (2018) lapsed
|
20 Apr 2018
|
$1.2538
|
133,333
|
Deferred Issue ESOP (2018) lapsed - forfeiture due to not meeting TSR performance hurdle vesting condition
|
20 Apr 2018
|
$1.1885
Ausdrill currently has the following options on issue:
|
Number
|
+Class
|
3,966,682
|
Executive Options (exercisable at an exercise price of $0.1745, with an expiry date of 23 December 2020)
|
533,333
|
Executive Options (exercisable at exercise prices of between $1.1885 and $1.5481, with expiry dates ranging from 21 November 2021 to 12 June 2022)
Yours faithfully
Ausdrill Limited
Strati Gregoriadis
Company Secretary AUSDRILL LIMITED
Disclaimer
Ausdrill Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:46:03 UTC