End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/01
1.71 AUD   -1.72%
01:47aAUSDRILL : Expiry and Lapse of Options
PU
02/27AUSDRILL : Incentive Rights Plan and Proposed Issue of Incentive Rights
PU
02/27AUSDRILL LIMITED : - AMS Contract Extension with Ghana Manganese Company
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ausdrill : Expiry and Lapse of Options

0
03/01/2019 | 01:47am EST

1 March 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

EXPIRY AND LAPSE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTIONS

Ausdrill Limited advises that the following share options have expired or lapsed in accordance with the terms of the:

  • Ausdrill Limited Executive Share Option Plan (ESOP) as announced to ASX on 21 December 2015.

  • Ausdrill Limited Deferred Issue Executive Share Option Plan (ESOP) as announced to ASX on 12 April 2018.

Number

Issue Date of

Options

Exercise Price

533,337

ESOP (2015) lapsed

23 Dec 2015

$0.1745

133,334

Deferred Issue ESOP (2018) lapsed

20 Apr 2018

$1.2538

133,333

Deferred Issue ESOP (2018) lapsed - forfeiture due to not meeting TSR performance hurdle vesting condition

20 Apr 2018

$1.1885

Ausdrill currently has the following options on issue:

Number

+Class

3,966,682

Executive Options (exercisable at an exercise price of $0.1745, with an expiry date of 23 December 2020)

533,333

Executive Options (exercisable at exercise prices of between $1.1885 and $1.5481, with expiry dates ranging from 21 November 2021 to 12 June 2022)

Yours faithfully

Ausdrill Limited

Strati Gregoriadis

Company Secretary AUSDRILL LIMITED

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:46:03 UTC
