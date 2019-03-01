Ausdrill : Expiry and Lapse of Options

1 March 2019

EXPIRY AND LAPSE OF EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTIONS

Ausdrill Limited advises that the following share options have expired or lapsed in accordance with the terms of the:

• Ausdrill Limited Executive Share Option Plan (ESOP) as announced to ASX on 21 December 2015.

• Ausdrill Limited Deferred Issue Executive Share Option Plan (ESOP) as announced to ASX on 12 April 2018.

Number Issue Date of Options Exercise Price 533,337 ESOP (2015) lapsed 23 Dec 2015 $0.1745 133,334 Deferred Issue ESOP (2018) lapsed 20 Apr 2018 $1.2538 133,333 Deferred Issue ESOP (2018) lapsed - forfeiture due to not meeting TSR performance hurdle vesting condition 20 Apr 2018 $1.1885

Ausdrill currently has the following options on issue:

Number +Class 3,966,682 Executive Options (exercisable at an exercise price of $0.1745, with an expiry date of 23 December 2020) 533,333 Executive Options (exercisable at exercise prices of between $1.1885 and $1.5481, with expiry dates ranging from 21 November 2021 to 12 June 2022)

Ausdrill Limited

Strati Gregoriadis

Company Secretary AUSDRILL LIMITED