AUSDRILL LIMITED (ASL)
08/14
1.71 AUD   +0.29%
AUSDRILL : Section 708AA Cleansing Notice
PU
01:51aAUSDRILL : Dividend/Distribution - ASL
PU
01:26aAUSDRILL : Appendix 4E Full Year Report
PU
Ausdrill : Section 708AA Cleansing Notice

08/15/2018

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

15 August 2018

ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St George's Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir/Madam

Notice under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84

This notice is given by Ausdrill Limited (ABN 95 009 211 474) (ASX: ASL) (Ausdrill) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 (ASIC Instrument).

Ausdrill has today announced a fully underwritten accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer (Equity Raising) of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in Ausdrill (New Share) for every 2.13 fully paid ordinary shares in Ausdrill held as at 7.00 pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 17 August 2018 by shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand, and institutional shareholders in certain other jurisdictions in which Ausdrill decides to extend the institutional component of the Equity Raising. The Equity Raising seeks to raise approximately $250 million.

Ausdrill advises that:

  • (a) the New Shares will be offered for issue pursuant to the Equity Raising without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

  • (b) this notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act as modified by the ASIC Instrument;

  • (c) as at the date of this notice, Ausdrill has complied with:

    • (i) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Ausdrill; and

    • (ii) section 674 of the Corporations Act;

  • (d) as at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" of the type referred to in sections 708AA(8) and 708AA(9) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed by Ausdrill under section 708AA(7)(d) of the Corporations Act; and

  • (e) the potential effect of the issue of New Shares on control of Ausdrill and the consequences of that effect, will depend on a number of factors, including investor demand and the extent to which eligible shareholders take up their entitlements under the Equity Raising.

However, having regard to the composition of Ausdrill's share register, including the fact that (based on substantial holding notices that have been lodged on or prior to the date of this notice) no Ausdrill shareholder currently has voting power exceeding 8% in Ausdrill, the terms of the Equity Raising, the underwriting arrangements in place for the Equity Raising and the nature of the Underwriters, Ausdrill does not believe that any person will increase their percentage shareholding in Ausdrill pursuant to the Equity Raising in a way which will have any material impact on the control of Ausdrill.

Yours faithfully

Strati Gregoriadis

Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary AUSDRILL LIMITED

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. Neither the entitlements nor the New Shares have been, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (U.S. Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the entitlements may not be taken up by, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to, persons in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities law of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

This announcement may not be distributed or released in the United States.

DocID: 74074994.1

Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 23:50:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 889 M
EBIT 2018 85,8 M
Net income 2018 53,8 M
Debt 2018 214 M
Yield 2018 4,17%
P/E ratio 2018 10,80
P/E ratio 2019 9,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 618 M
Chart AUSDRILL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ausdrill Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSDRILL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,59  AUD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Cochrane Chairman
Andrew G. Broad Chief Operating Officer-Australia
Theresa Mlikota Chief Financial Officer
Gavin Bell Chief Information Officer
Terrence John Strapp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSDRILL LIMITED-35.17%449
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-27.63%2 086
HARSCO CORPORATION32.17%1 993
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO-8.05%1 430
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD53.14%1 013
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%940
