21 JANUARY 2019

AUSDRILL SECURES $171 MILLION IN NEW WORK

Diversified mining services company Ausdrill Limited (ASX: ASL) is pleased to announce it has recently secured the following mining services contracts totalling $171 million.

Ausdrill Managing Director, Mark Norwell, said: "These new projects demonstrate the diversity of the expanded Ausdrill group across different projects and resources, solid progress of Barminco, and the professional service our businesses have been providing to our customers."

Rosemont Gold Project

Ausdrill's recently acquired subsidiary, leading hard-rock underground miner Barminco, has been awarded a three-year underground mining services contract at the Rosemont Gold Project from Regis Resources Limited (ASX: RRL) worth approximately $113 million.

Rosemont has been a fully operational open pit gold mine since March 2013 and is one of three Regis projects in the Duketon deposit area, located 130 kilometres north of Laverton in the Goldfields region of Western Australia. Regis recently approved expansion of the mine to an underground operation located directly below the current Rosemont open pit, with Barminco to perform development and production work at the underground deposit.

Barminco will commence mobilisation immediately and expects to employ approximately 100 staff at the project. Onsite works will commence in the first quarter of CY2019, including commencing portal development at the southern end of the Rosemont Main open pit.

Barminco Chief Executive Officer Paul Muller said: "We are delighted to have been selected at this new project and look forward to working with the Regis team as Rosemont expands into underground production.

"This project adds to Barminco's extensive experience in the WA Goldfields, with current mining projects at Sunrise Dam and Agnew. We will draw on our deep capability across Barminco's people, equipment, systems, processes, and expertise in underground mining to ensure we provide a safe and reliable service at Rosemont and look to build a strong, long-term relationship with Regis."

Regis Resources Managing Director, Jim Beyer, said: "The Company is very pleased to partner with a highly experienced and well regarded underground mining contractor in Barminco."

"This is the next step in delivering the underground strategy that Regis has been pursuing at Duketon. We believe the development of the initial underground position at Rosemont provides an excellent platform to grow the operation through exploration from an established underground footprint. Rosemont underground is a key component of our exciting strategy to increase annual production and mine life at Duketon."

Odysseus Project

Barminco has also recently been awarded a contract from Western Areas to perform decline rehabilitation and development works at the nickel miner's new Odysseus mine. Mobilisation on the 14-month contract has commenced.

The contract builds on Barminco's 14-years of continuous service for Western Areas at Forrestania, which incorporates the Spotted Quoll and Flying Fox mines where Barminco is the mining services provider.

Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine

Ausdrill has been awarded a contract from Consolidated Minerals for the provision of exploration drilling services at the Woodie Woodie manganese mine located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The contract, which will commence in February 2019 and run for 12 months, will require 5 x reverse circulation drill rigs and 1 x diamond drill rig that will be drawn from the existing fleet.

Bellevue Gold Project

Ausdrill has been awarded a contract from Bellevue Gold for the provision of exploration drilling services at the Bellevue gold project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

The 12-month contract, which has recently commenced, will require approximately 4 x diamond rigs that will be drawn from the existing fleet.

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill (ASX: ASL) is a diversified mining services company. Since its formation in Kalgoorlie in 1987, Ausdrill has grown significantly and now has operations across Australia, Africa, India and the United Kingdom. Ausdrill is a leader in open-cut and underground contract mining, diamond drilling, grade control, drill & blast, exploration, mineral analysis, procurement and logistics. The Ausdrill Group employs over 7,000 staff worldwide.

