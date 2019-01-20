RRL: Underground Mining Contract Signed For Rosemont

Log in
01/20/2019 | 08:24pm EST

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

21 January 2019

Manager Announcements Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

ABN 28 009 174 761 www.regisresources.comLevel 2, 516 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6008 Australia

P 08 9442 2200

F 08 9442 2290

CONTRACT SIGNED WITH BARMINCO TO PROVIDE UNDERGROUND

MINING SERVICES AT ROSEMONT

The board of Regis Resources Ltd is pleased to advise that it has signed a contract with Barminco mining contractors to provide underground mining services at the Rosemont Underground operation in Western Australia.

Barminco were selected as part of a competitive process that considered a number of highly regarded underground contractors.

In August 2018 the Board announced that it had approved the development of an underground mining operation directly below the current Rosemont open pit exploiting the maiden underground Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.4Mt at 5.1g/t for 230koz of gold. The contract relates to this underground development and production beneath the Rosemont open pit and has an initial term of three years. Barminco are expected to commence mining by the end of the current March quarter with the first significant amount of ore fed to the mill by the end of 2019.

Barminco is one of Australia's largest underground mining contractors with a number of significant underground hard-rock contracts both in Australia and overseas.

Regis Resources Managing Director, Jim Beyer, said "The Company is very pleased to partner with a highly experienced and well regarded underground mining contractor in Barminco".

"This is a major step in delivering the underground strategy that Regis has been pursuing at Duketon. We believe the development of the initial underground position at Rosemont provides an excellent platform to grow the operation through exploration from an established underground footprint. Rosemont is a key component of our exciting strategy to increase annual production and mine life at Duketon. Our continuing progress with Rosemont underground gives further confidence of the broader opportunity to replicate this underground development path at Garden Well in the near term and other Duketon satellite deposits in the future."

Yours sincerely

Regis Resources Limited

Jim Beyer Managing Director

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________



Disclaimer

Ausdrill Limited published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 01:23:06 UTC
