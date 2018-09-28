AusGroup : Disclaimer of opinion by Auditor of the Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2018

Log in
09/28/2018 | 03:02am CEST

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual, the Board of Directors of AusGroup Limited (the 'Company') together with its subsidiaries (the 'Group') wishes to announce that the independent auditor of the Company, KPMG LLP, has issued a disclaimer of opinion in their Independent Auditor's Report dated 26 September 2018 for the financial statements of the Company and the Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2018.

Please refer to the copy of the aforementioned Auditor's Report (Appendix 1), together with an extract of the relevant notes to the Financial Statements (Appendix 2) for further information.

By Order of the Board
AusGroup Limited

Eng Chiaw Koon
Managing Director
27 September 2018

Ends

Disclaimer

AGL - AusGroup Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 01:01:04 UTC
