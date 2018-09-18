AusGroup : Update announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO:

The board of directors of AusGroup Limited (the 'Company') refers to the Company's announcements of 29 March 2018, 30 April 2018, 28 May 2018, 27 June 2018, 30 July 2018 and 29 August 2018 relating to confidential discussions to evaluate an unsolicited, indicative and non-binding expression of interest (the 'Expression of Interest') from a third party.

The Company wishes to update shareholders that it has evaluated the Expression of Interest and has concluded that the transactions contemplated under the Expression of Interest would not be in the best interests of the Company. Accordingly, the Company has ceased discussions with the third party.

The Company will continue to evaluate strategic options or opportunities which may arise from time to time, with a view to enhancing shareholder value.

Eng Chiaw Koon

Managing Director and Executive Director

18 September 2018

