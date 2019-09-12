AusGroup : awarded three year maintenance and shutdown contract

AusGroup Limited ('AusGroup') is pleased to announce that subsidiary AGC Industries ('AGC') has been awarded a three year maintenance and shutdown support contract by BHP Nickel West

('BHPNW') for all Nickel West assets across Western Australia including Mt Keith, Leinster, Kwinana and Kalgoorlie.

This multi-disciplinary services contract will be supported by AusGroup's specialist rope access capability. Additionally, AusGroup's strategically located Kwinana Maintenance Hub will play a critical part in the contract delivery model through access to plant, equipment, inducted personnel, fabrication and ad-hoc services as required.

Initial scopes of work will be completed by AusGroup's workforce during the upcoming major shutdown events at BHP Nickel West's Kwinana Nickel Refinery and Kalgoorlie Nickel Smelter during October and November.

CEO and Managing Director Shane Kimpton said 'With a 30-year history in Kwinana and Western Australia, we are very pleased to be able to offer local maintenance and shutdown services to BHP Nickel West across these sites. This award supports our strategic intent to build a sustainable and diverse portfolio of customers and long-term contracts. We look forward to providing efficient, high quality solutions through our agile and responsive approach to delivery.'