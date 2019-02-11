Log in
AUSGROUP LTD
AusGroup : expands maintenance contract

02/11/2019 | 02:20am EST

AusGroup Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the extension of work under its current Master Services Maintenance contract for services at Chevron Australia's natural gas facilities in Western Australia.

Under the extension of work, the Company will supply experienced planning, supervision and multi-discipline trade resources, to support a scheduled major turnaround at the Chevron-operated Gorgon facility. This opportunity will create 150 local jobs.
In addition, several key packages across Chevron's WA natural gas facilities have also recently been awarded under this contract including pipe fabrication, compressor transportation and lifting frame, main stack replacement and the Phase 3 & 4 RIAG modules fabrication.

CEO and Executive Director Shane Kimpton said: 'It is very pleasing to be able to provide our key clients with ongoing maintenance and turnaround services across a variety of sectors. With a 30-year history in Australia, we are well positioned to support clients' maintenance requirements through our experienced local team and our flexible service offering. There are over 20 LNG trains producing in Australia, providing ongoing opportunities for our business to grow existing contracts and win new work.'

Ends

Disclaimer

AGL - AusGroup Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 07:19:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shane Kimpton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Maxwell Kenny Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Kennedy Chief Operating Officer
Christian Andrew Robin Johnstone Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kar Ooi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSGROUP LTD6.25%0
SCHLUMBERGER NV18.57%59 163
HALLIBURTON COMPANY11.74%26 019
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO14.47%25 470
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO10.31%10 868
TECHNIPFMC14.15%10 061
