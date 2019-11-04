Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
1.855 AUD   -0.80%
AusNet Services : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Mr Tony Narvaez

11/04/2019 | 06:05am EST

4 November 2019

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Attached is an Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice, for Mr Tony Narvaez.

Paul Lynch

Company Secretary

Investor Relations Enquiries

Media Enquiries

John Nicolopoulos

+ 61 3 9483 0989

Head of Tax & Investor Relations

+61 3 9695 6301 or +61 409 672 912

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

AusNet Services Ltd

ABN

45 603 317 559

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tony Narvaez

Date of appointment

1 November 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

260,459 Performance Rights - granted under the AusNet Services Long Term Incentive Plan (Shareholder approval obtained at the AusNet Services 2019 AGM)

Note:Mr Narvaez is entitled to Deferred Rights as part of the "one-off incentive" paid to him upon commencement of his employment. The Deferred Rights (value $450,000), reflect two thirds of the total one-off incentive. The number of Deferred Rights will be determined by dividing $450,000 and the Volume Weighted Average Price of AusNet Services' shares, which will be calculated during the 5 trading days from 13 November 2019 to 19 November 2019 (inclusive). Details of the one-off incentive were previously announced on 24 May 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

AusNet Services Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 11:04:05 UTC
