AusNet Services : mapping vehicle and helicopter capture 3D network maps for new safety technology

08/14/2020 | 05:03am EDT
14 August 2020
AusNet Services is using new LiDAR technology to create a 3D model of its electricity distribution network. This innovative technology improves safety by better determining when vegetation is growing too close to powerlines.
AusNet Services' branded mapping vehicle will be driving along the streets capturing images of powerlines. While its aerial inspection team will be flying along the powerlines to capture the infrastructure from the air.
Look out for the mapping vehicle and aerial inspection team in your area:
AusNet Services branded
Aerial inspection team
mapping vehicle
17th to 23rd August
Yea, Alexandra, Thornton,
Airly, Cobains, East Sale, Maffra,
Eildon, Marysville, Bonnie
Heyfield, Stratford, Winnindoo,
Doon, Mansfield, Jamieson,
Riverslea, Myrtlebank, Montgomery,
Euroa, Violet Town,
Cowwarr, Boisdale, Bundalaguah
Swanpool, Benalla
24th to 30th August
Glenrowan, Chiltern,
Glenmaggie, Coongulla, Nambrok,
Barnawartha, Wodonga,
Denison, Tinamba, Maffra, Newry
Tangambalanga,Tallangatta,
Yackandandah, Beechworth
Myrtleford, Porepunka,
Bright
To stay up to date on when the mapping vehicle or aerial inspection team will be in your area, head to our Facebook page.
To find out more about the Lidar technology head to
AusNet Services is a diversified Australian energy infrastructure business with over $10.8 billion of electricity and gas network and connection assets. These assets deliver energy safely and reliably to around 1.5 million customers across Victoria. Our network and connection assets are designed, built, maintained and operated by our 1,900 employees across our regulated networks and our commercial energy services business, Mondo. AusNet Services is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AST).
For media enquiries please contact AusNet Services Corporate Affairs on 03 9483 0989
