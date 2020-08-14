Log in
AUSNET SERVICES LTD

AUSNET SERVICES LTD

(AST)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

AusNet Services : mapping vehicle and helicopter capture 3D network maps for new safety technology

08/14/2020 | 05:03am EDT

14 August 2020

AusNet Services mapping vehicle and helicopter capture 3D network maps for new safety technology

AusNet Services is using new LiDAR technology to create a 3D model of its electricity distribution network. This innovative technology improves safety by better determining when vegetation is growing too close to powerlines.

AusNet Services' branded mapping vehicle will be driving along the streets capturing images of powerlines. While its aerial inspection team will be flying along the powerlines to capture the infrastructure from the air.

Look out for the mapping vehicle and aerial inspection team in your area:

AusNet Services branded

Aerial inspection team

mapping vehicle

17th to 23rd August

Yea, Alexandra, Thornton,

Airly, Cobains, East Sale, Maffra,

Eildon, Marysville, Bonnie

Heyfield, Stratford, Winnindoo,

Doon, Mansfield, Jamieson,

Riverslea, Myrtlebank, Montgomery,

Euroa, Violet Town,

Cowwarr, Boisdale, Bundalaguah

Swanpool, Benalla

24th to 30th August

Glenrowan, Chiltern,

Glenmaggie, Coongulla, Nambrok,

Barnawartha, Wodonga,

Denison, Tinamba, Maffra, Newry

Tangambalanga,Tallangatta,

Yackandandah, Beechworth

Myrtleford, Porepunka,

Bright

To stay up to date on when the mapping vehicle or aerial inspection team will be in your area, head to our Facebook page.

To find out more about the Lidar technology head to

https://www.ausnetservices.com.au/Community/3D-Model

-Ends-

About AusNet Services

AusNet Services is a diversified Australian energy infrastructure business with over $10.8 billion of electricity and gas network and connection assets. These assets deliver energy safely and reliably to around 1.5 million customers across Victoria. Our network and connection assets are designed, built, maintained and operated by our 1,900 employees across our regulated networks and our commercial energy services business, Mondo. AusNet Services is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AST).

For media enquiries please contact AusNet Services Corporate Affairs on 03 9483 0989

Disclaimer

AusNet Services Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:02:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 971 M 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net income 2021 263 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2021 9 360 M 6 697 M 6 697 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 6 899 M 4 944 M 4 936 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart AUSNET SERVICES LTD
Duration : Period :
AusNet Services Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSNET SERVICES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,86 AUD
Last Close Price 1,84 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony Narvaez Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Mason Independent Chairman
Prue Crawford-Flett Executive General Manager-Operations & Services
Mark Ellul Chief Financial Officer
Keith Hopkins Chief Digital Officer & Executive GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSNET SERVICES LTD8.24%4 944
NEXTERA ENERGY17.44%139 349
ENEL S.P.A.14.68%97 216
IBERDROLA20.59%81 937
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.24%66 788
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.29%62 012
