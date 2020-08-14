14 August 2020

AusNet Services mapping vehicle and helicopter capture 3D network maps for new safety technology

AusNet Services is using new LiDAR technology to create a 3D model of its electricity distribution network. This innovative technology improves safety by better determining when vegetation is growing too close to powerlines.

AusNet Services' branded mapping vehicle will be driving along the streets capturing images of powerlines. While its aerial inspection team will be flying along the powerlines to capture the infrastructure from the air.

Look out for the mapping vehicle and aerial inspection team in your area:

AusNet Services branded Aerial inspection team mapping vehicle 17th to 23rd August Yea, Alexandra, Thornton, Airly, Cobains, East Sale, Maffra, Eildon, Marysville, Bonnie Heyfield, Stratford, Winnindoo, Doon, Mansfield, Jamieson, Riverslea, Myrtlebank, Montgomery, Euroa, Violet Town, Cowwarr, Boisdale, Bundalaguah Swanpool, Benalla 24th to 30th August Glenrowan, Chiltern, Glenmaggie, Coongulla, Nambrok, Barnawartha, Wodonga, Denison, Tinamba, Maffra, Newry Tangambalanga,Tallangatta, Yackandandah, Beechworth Myrtleford, Porepunka, Bright

To stay up to date on when the mapping vehicle or aerial inspection team will be in your area, head to our Facebook page.

To find out more about the Lidar technology head to

https://www.ausnetservices.com.au/Community/3D-Model

