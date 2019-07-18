Ausnet Services : Appointment of Company Secretary

18 July 2019

Appointment of Company Secretary

Further to the ASX release dated 3 July 2019 advising of the resignation of Ms Claire Hamilton, AusNet Services wishes to advise that Mr Richard Harris has been appointed as Company Secretary in addition to his role as General Counsel. Mr Harris will also undertake the role of Acting EGM Governance, commencing on Ms Hamilton's departure.

Mr Harris joined AusNet Services in 2014 and has been General Counsel since 2016. Prior to joining AusNet Services, he worked in various senior legal and governance roles, including at Energy Australia, Bluescope Steel and AGL Loy Yang.

Ms Hamilton will continue as Company Secretary until her departure on 16 August 2019. Mr Harris' appointment will take effect on and from 16 August 2019.

Mr Paul Lynch, who is currently Deputy Company Secretary, has been appointed as an additional Company Secretary. Mr Lynch's appointment is effective today.

Claire Hamilton

Company Secretary