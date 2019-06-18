Log in
Ausnet Services : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Tan Chee Meng

06/18/2019 | 03:04am EDT

17 June 2019

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Attached is an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice, for Mr Tan Chee Meng.

Claire Hamilton

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

AusNet Services Ltd

ABN

45 603 317 559

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tan Chee Meng

Date of last notice

14 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

14 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

100,000

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

50,000

Value/Consideration

$1.90 per share

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

50,000

Nature of change

On-Market Sale

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy‐back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed Noabove traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not Applicableto proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not Applicableprovided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

AusNet Services Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:03:02 UTC
