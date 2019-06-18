Ausnet Services : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Tan Chee Meng

Attached is an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice, for Mr Tan Chee Meng.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity AusNet Services Ltd ABN 45 603 317 559

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Tan Chee Meng Date of last notice 14 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 14 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 100,000 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired Nil Number disposed 50,000 Value/Consideration $1.90 per share Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 50,000

Nature of change On-Market Sale Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐back