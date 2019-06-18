Ausnet Services : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Tan Chee Meng

17 June 2019
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Attached is an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice, for Mr Tan Chee Meng.
Claire Hamilton
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
AusNet Services Ltd
ABN
45 603 317 559
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Tan Chee Meng
Date of last notice
14 June 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
14 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
100,000
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
Nil
Number disposed
50,000
Value/Consideration
$1.90 per share
No. of securities held after change
50,000
Nature of change
On-Market Sale
