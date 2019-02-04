Log in
Ausnet Services : Remembering the 2009 Victorian Bushfires - 7th February 2009

02/04/2019 | 03:29am EST

On this 10th Anniversary of the 2009 Victorian Bushfires, AusNet Services solemnly remembers the 173 men, women and children whose lives were tragically taken by the devastating bushfires.

We acknowledge the survivors of the bushfires, who were deeply affected by the loss of loved ones, friends, neighbours and colleagues, and the many who lost their homes, pets, livestock and belongings.

Our respect and continuing gratitude is also offered to the many people in our communities and our workforce who were involved in supporting the recovery and rebuilding efforts.

We will never forget these tragic events, which profoundly affected all Victorians, and all Australians.

Disclaimer

AusNet Services Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 08:28:06 UTC
