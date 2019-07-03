Ausnet Services : Resignation of Company Secretary

3 July 2019

Resignation of Company Secretary

AusNet Services wishes to advise that its Company Secretary and Executive General Manager Governance, Claire Hamilton, has tendered her resignation, effective from 16 August 2019. Ms Hamilton is leaving the company to pursue a career opportunity outside the energy sector.

Ms Hamilton has worked with AusNet Services and its predecessors for over 20 years and has been a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team since 2009, initially leading the risk and assurance function and since 2016, the company secretarial and governance portfolio.

In announcing Ms Hamilton's departure, Managing Director Nino Ficca said:

"Claire has been an outstanding contributor to the business over many years. We wish Claire every success in her new role and thank her for her dedicated service to the company, our shareholders, customers and employees."

Ms Hamilton will continue as Company Secretary until her departure date. Further details regarding the appointment of a new Company Secretary will be advised in due course.

Claire Hamilton

Company Secretary