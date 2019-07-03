Log in
AUSNET SERVICES LTD (AST)

AUSNET SERVICES LTD

(AST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/03
1.92 AUD   +1.86%
AUSNET SERVICES : Resignation of Company Secretary
PU
AUSNET SERVICES : Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
PU
AUSNET SERVICES : Appendix B
PU
Ausnet Services : Resignation of Company Secretary

07/03/2019 | 03:53am EDT

3 July 2019

Resignation of Company Secretary

AusNet Services wishes to advise that its Company Secretary and Executive General Manager Governance, Claire Hamilton, has tendered her resignation, effective from 16 August 2019. Ms Hamilton is leaving the company to pursue a career opportunity outside the energy sector.

Ms Hamilton has worked with AusNet Services and its predecessors for over 20 years and has been a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team since 2009, initially leading the risk and assurance function and since 2016, the company secretarial and governance portfolio.

In announcing Ms Hamilton's departure, Managing Director Nino Ficca said:

"Claire has been an outstanding contributor to the business over many years. We wish Claire every success in her new role and thank her for her dedicated service to the company, our shareholders, customers and employees."

Ms Hamilton will continue as Company Secretary until her departure date. Further details regarding the appointment of a new Company Secretary will be advised in due course.

Claire Hamilton

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

AusNet Services Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:52:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 933 M
EBIT 2020 712 M
Net income 2020 267 M
Debt 2020 7 922 M
Yield 2020 5,37%
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,70x
EV / Sales2021 7,50x
Capitalization 6 952 M
Chart AUSNET SERVICES LTD
Duration : Period :
Ausnet Services Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSNET SERVICES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,78  AUD
Last Close Price 1,89  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nino Ficca Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Mason Chairman
Adam Newman Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM
Tieppo Mario Executive General Manager-Technology
Ralph Howard Craven Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSNET SERVICES LTD21.22%4 863
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.47%97 712
ENEL24.11%70 470
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.29%64 075
IBERDROLA26.62%62 427
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.82%61 822
