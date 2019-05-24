Ausnet Services : Tony Narvaez Appointed as Managing Director of AusNet Services

24 May 2019

Tony Narvaez Appointed as Managing Director of

AusNet Services

The Board of AusNet Services announced today that it has appointed Tony Narvaez as the new Managing Director of AusNet Services, effective 1 November 2019. Mr Narvaez is currently CEO of Endeavour Energy, the operator of the electricity distribution network for Greater Western Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Southern Highlandsand the Illawarra region of NSW, servicing over 2.4 million people.

Mr Narvaez will succeed Mr Nino Ficca, who will retire from the role upon Mr Narvaez's commencement.

The Chairman of AusNet Services, Peter Mason, welcomed the appointment of Mr Narvaez. Mr Mason said that "after completing a comprehensive search process, the Board is delighted that Tony will be joining AusNet Services as its next Managing Director."

"Tony has outstanding leadership qualities and capability and brings with him extensive experience in the Australian energy sector. He is ideally suited to lead the company to achieve our ambition for ongoing sustainable growth and strong financial performance while delivering value to our customers, communities and partners through our three regulated energy businesses and the growing portfolio of commercial energy services of our Mondo business."

Prior to his current role with Endeavour Energy, Mr Narvaez was CEO of United Energy and Multinet Gas and held senior executive roles at General Electric, ATCO and Verve Energy, spanning strategy, business development, commercial, operations, major projects and joint ventures in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Asia. Mr Narvaez holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Economics, a Diploma in Financial Services (Energy Trading) and completed executive studies at Harvard Business School.

Mr Narvaez said, "I am excited by the opportunity to lead AusNet Services. The company has a great reputation and an exciting future. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to continue to shape the company's transformation program to ensure that AusNet Services remains in a strong position to navigate the challenges and capitalise on opportunities within the evolving energy environment."

Details of Mr Narvaez's key terms of employment as Managing Director are attached.

Mr Mason also acknowledged and reiterated the exceptional contribution of Mr Ficca to AusNet Services. "Under Nino's stewardship, AusNet Services has enjoyed a sustained period of excellent operational, safety and financial performance and growth, resulting in a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders. The Board has also appreciated and valued Mr Ficca's extensive industry experience and knowledge."

Mr Ficca will assist in terms of handover to Mr Narvaez to facilitate an orderly transition for the company. Details of Mr Ficca's retirement arrangements will be announced in due course.

Claire Hamilton

Company Secretary