Ausnet Services : Update - Dividend/Distribution - AST

Update Summary
Entity name
AUSNET SERVICES LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
AST - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday June 26, 2019
Reason for the Update
Update to franked and unfranked amounts per security.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
AUSNET SERVICES LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
37108788245
ABN
1.3
ASX issuer code
|
AST
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update to franked and unfranked amounts per security.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Wednesday June 12, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday June 26, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
AST
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday March 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday May 22, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday May 21, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday June 27, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.04860000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment
Plan (DRP)
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
All shareholders will be paid in AUD subject to the arrangements disclosed in section 2B.3 below
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
NZD 0.05137020
|
|
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
FX rate for NZD - 1.0570
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Wednesday June 12, 2019
Estimated or Actual?
Estimated
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand may elect to have their dividends paid in NZD via direct
credit.
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Wednesday May 22, 2019 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
via AusNet Services' share registry, Computershare athttps://www.computershare.com/au
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.04860000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
credit (%)
45.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
AUD 0.02187000
55.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
AUD 0.02673000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of
4A.3 DRP discount rate
election notices to share registry under DRP
Thursday May 23, 2019 17:00:00
2.0000 %
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
End Date
Friday May 24, 2019
Thursday June 6, 2019
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
A 2 per cent discount to the average trading price will apply. The average trading price will be the average of the volume weighted price of shares sold in ordinary market transactions (as more particularly described in the DRP Rules) on the ASX during the 10 trading days from 24 May 2019 to 6 June 2019 (inclusive).
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD 1.75000
Thursday June 27, 2019
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
DRP is available for participation by shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore
or Hong Kong only.
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://www.ausnetservices.com.au/en/Misc-Pages/Links/Investor-Centre/Shares-and-investors/Dividends/Dividend-Reinvestment-Plan
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
