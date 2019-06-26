Log in
AUSNET SERVICES LTD

(AST)
Ausnet Services : Update - Dividend/Distribution - AST

06/26/2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

AUSNET SERVICES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AST - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 26, 2019

Reason for the Update

Update to franked and unfranked amounts per security.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

AUSNET SERVICES LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

37108788245

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

AST

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to franked and unfranked amounts per security.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday June 12, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 26, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AST

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday March 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday May 22, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday May 21, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.04860000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

All shareholders will be paid in AUD subject to the arrangements disclosed in section 2B.3 below

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 0.05137020

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

FX rate for NZD - 1.0570

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Wednesday June 12, 2019

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Shareholders with a registered address in New Zealand may elect to have their dividends paid in NZD via direct

credit.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Wednesday May 22, 2019 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

via AusNet Services' share registry, Computershare athttps://www.computershare.com/au

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.04860000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

45.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.02187000

55.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.02673000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Thursday May 23, 2019 17:00:00

2.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Friday May 24, 2019

Thursday June 6, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

A 2 per cent discount to the average trading price will apply. The average trading price will be the average of the volume weighted price of shares sold in ordinary market transactions (as more particularly described in the DRP Rules) on the ASX during the 10 trading days from 24 May 2019 to 6 June 2019 (inclusive).

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 1.75000

Thursday June 27, 2019

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

DRP is available for participation by shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore

or Hong Kong only.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.ausnetservices.com.au/en/Misc-Pages/Links/Investor-Centre/Shares-and-investors/Dividends/Dividend-Reinvestment-Plan

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

AusNet Services Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:26:01 UTC
