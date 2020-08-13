Ausnutria Dairy : ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AUSNUTRIA DAIRY CORPORATION LTD

澳 優 乳 業 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1717)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report") published on 25 March 2020. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

In addition to the information disclosed in the section headed "Directors' Report - Share Option Scheme - Status of the Share Option Scheme" on page 68 of the Annual Report, the board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to provide additional information in relation to the grantees (other than the Directors) of the options granted.

Among the options granted to employees and others, 500,000 options at an exercise price of HK$10.00 per Shares granted on 15 January 2019 were granted to a consultant of the Company. Save for the above, all options granted to employees and others were granted to employees of the Company.

Save for the above, all other information and contents set out in the Annual Report remain unchanged. This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report.

By order of the Board

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

Yan Weibin

Chairman

The PRC, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Yan Weibin (Chairman), Mr. Bartle van der Meer (Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Siu Hung; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Shi Liang (Vice-Chairman), Mr. Qiao Baijun and Mr. Tsai Chang-Hai; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lau Chun Fai Douglas, Mr. Jason Wan and Mr. Aidan Maurice Coleman.