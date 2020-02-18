Ausnutria Dairy : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT AND UPDATES IN RELATION TO THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

As depicted above, the Group's revenue for the Year 2019 is anticipated to increase by not less than 24.1% when compared with the corresponding figure for the Year 2018. The Board considers that such increase in revenue is mainly driven by the increase in sales of the Group's own-branded goat and cow milk formula products by at least 40.6% and 32.5% respectively, when compared with that of the Year 2018, as a result of the continuous strengthening of sales network and brand building.

The Group expects to record an accounting loss of RMB63.6 million (equivalent to approximately HK$72.3 million) in respect of the fair value change of derivative financial instruments for the Year 2019. The derivative financial instruments in concern represent a contingent consideration liability to be settled by the Group in its recent acquisition of the remaining 15% equity interest in Hyproca Nutrition (Hongkong) Company Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Contingent Consideration") (details of which are set out in the announcement and circular of the Company dated 14 February 2018 and 12 April 2018 respectively). Given that the Contingent Consideration will be settled by the Group through the issuance of new shares of the Company (the "Shares") (with a cap of 29,879,877 Shares), valuation of the Contingent Consideration and thus fair value of the Group's derivative financial instruments hinges on the market price of the Shares. As at 31 December 2019, market price of the Shares increased by HK$2.42 or 27.5%, when compared with that of 31 December 2018. As a result, valuation of the Contingent Consideration and thus the fair value of the Group's derivative financial instrument increased significantly and a significant accounting loss is to be recognised accordingly. The Directors wish to emphasise that the aforementioned accounting loss has no adverse implications to the Group's cash flow and operating position.

Excluding the effect of such accounting loss, it is anticipated that the Group will record an adjusted profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company in a range of RMB912.0 million to RMB942.0 million, representing an increase of not less than 56.8% when compared with the corresponding figure for the Year 2018. Such increase was spurred by (i) better brand awareness and acceptance of the Group's goat and cow brands in the market; (ii) the implementation of the Group's strategic plans, in particular, continuous improvement of the upstream operational efficiency, streamlining of the global supply chain and enhancement in the product mix; and

the improvement in business structure as a result of the rising proportion of the sales of the Group's own- branded goat and cow milk formula products.

The Board wishes to remind shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Year 2019 and other information currently available to the Board, which have not been audited nor reviewed by the Company's auditors. The financial results of the Group for the Year 2019, together with the comparative figures for the Year 2018, will be published in the Company's forthcoming annual results announcement in March 2020.

UPDATES IN RELATION TO THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) (the "Epidemic"), the Board has been monitoring the development of the Epidemic and assessing its impact to the Group's operations. The Company has already taken steps and measures to protect its employees from being infected. As at the date of this announcement, the Board is not aware of any infected cases among the Group's employees.

Despite there are a number of confirmed infected cases in Changsha city, Hunan province, where the Group's headquarter in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") is located, the Group's operations in the PRC have resumed after the Lunar New Year holiday and have not experienced any material disruptions. As at the date of this announcement, the Board is not aware of any material adverse impact to the Group' financial or trading position caused by the Epidemic.