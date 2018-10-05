Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Austal Limited    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED (ASB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AUSTAL : AWARDED ADDITIONAL US$16.4M CONTRACT FOR U.S. NAVY LCS SERVICE WORK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:28am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
5 OCTOBER 2018

AUSTAL (ASX: ASB) today announced the United States Department of Defence has awarded Austal USA, US$16,459,663 for a cost-plus-award fee against a previously awarded Basic Ordering Agreement.

The order provides engineering and management services in support of work specification development, prefabrication effort and material procurement for post shakedown availability for the Independence Class Littoral Combat Ship, USS Charleston (LCS 18).

Austal will provide program management, advanced planning, engineering, design, prefabrication and material kitting. The work will be conducted by Austal USA across the Mobile, Alabama and San Diego, California facilities and completed by August 2019.

'Austal's Independence Class, Littoral Combat Ship program supports industry throughout the United States. This program supports thousands of jobs, through the contributions of our supply chain, including with over 900 local suppliers in 41 states,' Austal CEO, David Singleton said.

The Littoral Combat Ship is a 127m, frigate sized vessel. Originally designed in Austal's Centre for excellence in maritime design in Henderson, Western Australia, these vessel are built at Austal facilities in Mobile, Alabama. The program is in a full rate of production with several ships under construction simultaneously. With the additional two vessel order there will be 17 Independence Class vessels in service with the U.S. Navy by the end of 2023.

Austal Media Contact:

Contact: Gemma Whiting - Government Relations Mobile: +61 (0)408 982 727

Email: gemma.whiting@austal.com

Website: www.austal.com

About Austal

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels.

Austal successfully balances commercial and defence projects and celebrates 30 years of success in 2018. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide.

Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America and Philippines and service centres worldwide.

Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder.

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTAL LIMITED
10:28aAUSTAL : Awarded additional us$16.4m contract for u.s. navy lcs service work
PU
07:48aAUSTAL : awarded additional LCS service work
PU
09/28AUSTAL : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Mississippi (Sept. 28)
AQ
09/28AUSTAL : continues run of success with US delivery and local construction commen..
AQ
09/28AUSTAL : Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
09/27AUSTAL : Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) 18 and follow Through End of Class Post Del..
AQ
09/27AUSTAL : $16.46 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Austal USA
AQ
09/26AUSTAL : EEOC Sues Austal USA For Disability Discrimination
AQ
09/25AUSTAL : Rep. Cleaver Delivers Speech at Christening of USS Kansas City
AQ
09/25AUSTAL : MILITARY $66,597 Federal Contract Awarded to Austal USA
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/27Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Austal Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016U.S. Navy plans to spend $81.4B on ships and subs through 2021 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 468 M
EBIT 2019 75,2 M
Net income 2019 43,0 M
Debt 2019 10,0 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 15,92
P/E ratio 2020 14,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 700 M
Chart AUSTAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,15  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Patrick Alexander Singleton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Rothwell Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jason Group Chief Financial Officer
Charles Roland Giles Everist Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Adam-Gedge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTAL LIMITED9.34%494
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.09%9 552
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 621
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 666
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-12.93%3 687
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 562
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.