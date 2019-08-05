Log in
AUSTAL LIMITED

08/05
3.92 AUD   -3.21%
AUSTAL : DELIVERS HIGH SPEED PASSENGER FERRY TO SNC AREMITI

08/05/2019 | 04:45am EDT

COMPANY ANNOUCEMENT
5 AUGUST 2019

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of a 49 metre high-speed passenger ferry to SNC Aremiti. The A$30 million project was awarded in late December 2017 and has been delivered by Austal's Philippines shipyard.

Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said the high quality vessel demonstrated the capabilities of the Company's recently expanded Philippines shipyard.

'Austal Philippines has done an excellent job on this project, producing a high quality vessel to a long-standing client that reflects the professional staff and shipbuilding skills we have at our Cebu shipyard,' Mr Singleton said.

'Over the past 12 months we have delivered a major expansion at the yard to more than treble its capacity, with well over 900 employees now working at Austal Philippines.

'At last week's opening of the centrepiece of this expansion, the John Rothwell Assembly Bay, it was an honour to have this vessel on full display to Philippines Government officials. Austal Philippines is now delivering some of the world's most technologically advanced and sophisticated vessels.'

The 'Aremiti 6' is an Austal design that features seating capacity for 620 passengers and garage space for up to 30 motorbikes, small vehicles and cargo. With a top speed of 36 knots it will be fitted with Austal's Ride Control System to improve seakeeping and provide greater passenger comfort on the Papeete - Moorea route in French Polynesia. It is the fifth vessel Austal has delivered to French Polynesia since 2002.

Austal Media Contact

Contact: Gemma Whiting - Government Relations

Mobile: +61 (0)408 982 727

Email: gemma.whiting@austal.com

Website: www.austal.com

About Austal

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels.

Austal successfully balances commercial and defence projects and celebrated 30 years of success in 2018. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide.

Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America and Philippines and service centres worldwide.

Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder.

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:44:03 UTC
