AUSTAL LIMITED (ASB)

AUSTAL LIMITED (ASB)
End-of-day quote  - 09/03
1.95 AUD   +2.63%
08:52aAUSTAL : Delivers littoral combat ship 18 to u.s. navy
PU
08:02aAUSTAL : delivers LCS 18 to U.S. Navy
PU
08/30AUSTAL : Net profit jumps 154% in fy2018
PU
AUSTAL : DELIVERS LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP 18 TO U.S. NAVY

09/03/2018 | 08:52am CEST

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) has delivered its ninth Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy.

The future USS Charleston (LCS 18) is the third Austal designed and built LCS delivered to the Navy this year and will be the fourteenth to enter the fleet.

'The Austal team is excited to deliver another of these incredible ships to the U.S. Navy. We are incredibly proud to be delivering this program with efficiency and reliability,' Austal CEO, David Singleton said.

'The maturity and success of the LCS program is a direct result of the dedication and skill of the Austal employees, and the technology invested in our Mobile, Alabama next generation shipbuilding facility.'

'The advanced production process developed at Mobile, is allowing us to roll out ships from the assembly bays one after the other in such quick succession, offering a huge competitive advantage for Austal to be able to support the U.S. Navy's fleet expansion to 355 ships,' Mr Singleton said.

Five LCS remain under construction at Austal's Alabama shipyard. Cincinnati (LCS 20) is preparing for sea trials. Assembly is underway on Kansas City (LCS 22) and Oakland (LCS 24) with modules under construction for Mobile (LCS 26) and Savannah (LCS 28). The future USS Canberra (LCS 30) is in pre-production and will begin construction early 2019.

Austal is also under contract to build 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF) for the U.S. Navy. The company has delivered nine EPFs while an additional three are in various stages of construction.

- ENDS -

Austal Media Contact:

Contact: Gemma Whiting - Government Relations

Mobile: +61 (0)408 982 727

Email: gemma.whiting@austal.com

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:51:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 439 M
EBIT 2019 71,1 M
Net income 2019 43,5 M
Finance 2019 24,0 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 15,20
P/E ratio 2020 14,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 667 M
Chart AUSTAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,12  AUD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Patrick Alexander Singleton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Rothwell Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jason Group Chief Financial Officer
Charles Roland Giles Everist Independent Non-Executive Director
James McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTAL LIMITED4.40%480
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-11.04%8 660
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 321
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 006
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-27.21%3 115
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 736
