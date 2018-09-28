Austal : Dividend Reinvestment Plan

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

28 SEPTEMBER 2018

PRICING OF SHARES TO BE ALLOCATED UNDER DIVIDEND

REINVESTMENT PLAN

Austal Limited (ASX: ASB) is pleased to advise that ordinary shares to be allocated under the company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be priced at $1.98 per share for the FY18 full year final dividend (Allocation Price).

As per the DRP Rules, the Allocation Price was based on an Average Market Price (as defined in the DRP Rules) for the five trading days from Wednesday 20 September to Thursday 26 September 2018 inclusive.

Shares will be allocated to shareholders participating in the DRP on Tuesday 23 October 2018.

