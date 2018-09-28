Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Austal Limited    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED (ASB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/27
1.96 AUD   +1.82%
05:37aAUSTAL : Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
09/19AUSTAL : USA awarded Littoral Combat Ships 32 & 34
PU
09/14AUSTAL : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Austal : Dividend Reinvestment Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:37am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

28 SEPTEMBER 2018

PRICING OF SHARES TO BE ALLOCATED UNDER DIVIDEND

REINVESTMENT PLAN

Austal Limited (ASX: ASB) is pleased to advise that ordinary shares to be allocated under the company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be priced at $1.98 per share for the FY18 full year final dividend (Allocation Price).

As per the DRP Rules, the Allocation Price was based on an Average Market Price (as defined in the DRP Rules) for the five trading days from Wednesday 20 September to Thursday 26 September 2018 inclusive.

Shares will be allocated to shareholders participating in the DRP on Tuesday 23 October 2018.

-Ends-

About Austal

Austal is a global defence prime contractor and a designer and manufacturer of defence and commercial ships. For more than 25 years Austal has been a leader in the design, construction and maintenance of revolutionary ships for Governments, Navies and Ferry operators around the world. More than 250 vessels have been delivered in that time.

Ships

Defence vessels designed and built by Austal include multi-mission combatants, such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) for the United States Navy and military high speed vessels for transport and humanitarian relief, such as the Joint High Speed Vessel (JHSV) for the United States Navy and High Speed Support Vessel (HSSV) for the Royal Navy of Oman. Austal also designs, constructs, integrates and maintains an extensive range of patrol and auxiliary vessels for government agencies globally, including the Cape Class Patrol Boat Program for Australian Customs and Border Protection. Defence vessels are designed and constructed in Mobile, Alabama and in Henderson, Western Australia.

Austal has been at the forefront of the high speed ferry market since the early days of the industry. Our market leading designs of high performance aluminium vessels have long been at the heart of Austal's research and development. Today, commercial ship construction is centred on our shipyard in Balamban, Philippines.

Systems

Austal has expertise in integrating complex systems into its ships, including ride control, ship management, and communication, sensors and weapon systems.

Support

Austal provides a wide range of support services, including through life support, integrated logistics support, vessel sustainment and systems support. These services are delivered through our global support network in the USA, Australia, Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East together with partner shipyards worldwide.

For further information contact:

Austal Public Relations

Tel:

+61 8 9410 1111

Fax:

+61 8 9410 2564

Email:

pubrel@austal.com

Website:

www.austal.com

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 03:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTAL LIMITED
05:37aAUSTAL : Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
09/27AUSTAL : Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) 18 and follow Through End of Class Post Del..
AQ
09/26AUSTAL : EEOC Sues Austal USA For Disability Discrimination
AQ
09/25AUSTAL : Rep. Cleaver Delivers Speech at Christening of USS Kansas City
AQ
09/25AUSTAL : MILITARY $66,597 Federal Contract Awarded to Austal USA
AQ
09/24AUSTAL : Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) News Release
AQ
09/22LOCKHEED MARTIN : Austal Get Navy LCS Contract Modifications
AQ
09/22AUSTAL : USA awarded littoral combat ships 32 and 34
AQ
09/22AUSTAL : Usns millinocket emergency crack repair
AQ
09/21AUSTAL : Navy Awards Three Littoral Combat Ships
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/27Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Austal Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016U.S. Navy plans to spend $81.4B on ships and subs through 2021 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 468 M
EBIT 2019 75,2 M
Net income 2019 43,0 M
Debt 2019 10,0 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 15,52
P/E ratio 2020 13,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 682 M
Chart AUSTAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,15  AUD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Patrick Alexander Singleton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Rothwell Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jason Group Chief Financial Officer
Charles Roland Giles Everist Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Adam-Gedge Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTAL LIMITED12.09%494
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.45%9 501
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 005
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 456
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-19.05%3 454
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 242
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.