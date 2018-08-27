Austal : FY2018 Results Conference Call Notice

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

27 AUGUST 2018

FY2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL NOTICE

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX:ASB) wishes to advise that its Chief Executive Officer David Singleton and Chief Financial Officer Greg Jason will hold an analyst and investor conference call on Thursday, 30

August 2018 at 8:30am AWST / 10:30am AEST to discuss the Company's FY2018 results.

Austal's accounts for the financial year ended 30 June 2018, and an accompanying results announcement and presentation, will be made available on the ASX pre-market open on 30 August 2018.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, 30 August 2018 Time: 8:30am Perth time (AWST) / 10:30am Sydney time (AEST) - participants are requested to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start time Conference ID: 1480239 Dial-in details:

Domestic participants can dial either of the numbers below to join the call.

Toll free: 1800 123 296 or Toll: +61 2 8038 5221

International toll-free numbers are listed below. For countries not listed below, the Australian Toll number can be dialled.

Canada 1855 5616 766 New Zealand 0800 452 782 China 4001 203 085 Singapore 800 616 2288 Hong Kong 800 908 865 United Kingdom 0808 234 0757 India 1800 3010 6141 United States 1855 293 1544 Japan 0120 994 669

Archived Call: An archived copy of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call via http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3039.aspx.

About Austal

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels.

Austal successfully balances commercial and defence projects and celebrates 30 years of success in 2018. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide.

Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America and Philippines and service centres worldwide.

Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder.

