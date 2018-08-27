Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Austal Limited    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED (ASB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Austal : FY2018 Results Conference Call Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 05:22am CEST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

27 AUGUST 2018

FY2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL NOTICE

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX:ASB) wishes to advise that its Chief Executive Officer David Singleton and Chief Financial Officer Greg Jason will hold an analyst and investor conference call on Thursday, 30

August 2018 at 8:30am AWST / 10:30am AEST to discuss the Company's FY2018 results.

Austal's accounts for the financial year ended 30 June 2018, and an accompanying results announcement and presentation, will be made available on the ASX pre-market open on 30 August 2018.

Conference call details:

Date:

Thursday, 30 August 2018

Time:

8:30am Perth time (AWST) / 10:30am Sydney time (AEST) - participants are

requested to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start time

Conference ID:

1480239

Dial-in details:

Domestic participants can dial either of the numbers below to join the call.

Toll free: 1800 123 296 or Toll: +61 2 8038 5221

International toll-free numbers are listed below. For countries not listed below, the Australian Toll number can be dialled.

Canada

1855 5616 766

New Zealand

0800 452 782

China

4001 203 085

Singapore

800 616 2288

Hong Kong

800 908 865

United Kingdom

0808 234 0757

India

1800 3010 6141

United States

1855 293 1544

Japan

0120 994 669

Archived Call: An archived copy of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call via http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3039.aspx.

-ENDS-

About Austal

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels.

Austal successfully balances commercial and defence projects and celebrates 30 years of success in 2018. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide.

Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America and Philippines and service centres worldwide.

Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder.

Further information:

Contact: Cameron Morse - FTI Consulting

Tel: +61 (0)8 9485 8888

Fax: +61 (0)433 886 871

Email: cameron.morse@fticonsulting.com Website: www.austal.com

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 03:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUSTAL LIMITED
05:22aAUSTAL : FY2018 Results Conference Call Notice
PU
08/13AUSTAL : Media reporting on Philippines Offshore Patrol Vessels
PU
08/11AUSTAL : PH to acquire more missiles for new ships
AQ
08/09AUSTAL : MILITARY $52,326 Federal Contract Awarded to Austal USA
AQ
08/09AUSTAL : Celebrates 30 years by commencing ppb-r sea trials
PU
08/09AUSTAL : PPB-R sea trials commence
PU
08/09AUSTAL : EPF 10 completes acceptance trials
PU
08/06AUSTAL : A Navy ship named after Charleston is cruising toward active-duty
AQ
08/06AUSTAL : Awarded additional us$14.8m contract for u.s. navy lcs service work
PU
08/02AUSTAL : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Alabama (Aug. 2)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Austal Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Austal Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016U.S. Navy plans to spend $81.4B on ships and subs through 2021 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 335 M
EBIT 2018 61,1 M
Net income 2018 46,0 M
Debt 2018 12,0 M
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 13,15
P/E ratio 2019 14,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 623 M
Chart AUSTAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,11  AUD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Patrick Alexander Singleton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Rothwell Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jason Group Chief Financial Officer
Charles Roland Giles Everist Independent Non-Executive Director
James McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTAL LIMITED-3.57%457
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED-9.40%9 074
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%7 187
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 064
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-25.17%3 262
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 824
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.