Austal : FY2018 Results Conference Call Notice

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
27 AUGUST 2018
FY2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL NOTICE
Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX:ASB) wishes to advise that its Chief Executive Officer David Singleton and Chief Financial Officer Greg Jason will hold an analyst and investor conference call on Thursday, 30
August 2018 at 8:30am AWST / 10:30am AEST to discuss the Company's FY2018 results.
Austal's accounts for the financial year ended 30 June 2018, and an accompanying results announcement and presentation, will be made available on the ASX pre-market open on 30 August 2018.
Conference call details:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, 30 August 2018
|
Time:
|
8:30am Perth time (AWST) / 10:30am Sydney time (AEST) - participants are
|
requested to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start time
|
Conference ID:
|
1480239
|
Dial-in details:
Domestic participants can dial either of the numbers below to join the call.
Toll free: 1800 123 296 or Toll: +61 2 8038 5221
International toll-free numbers are listed below. For countries not listed below, the Australian Toll number can be dialled.
|
Canada
|
1855 5616 766
|
New Zealand
|
0800 452 782
|
China
|
4001 203 085
|
Singapore
|
800 616 2288
|
Hong Kong
|
800 908 865
|
United Kingdom
|
0808 234 0757
|
India
|
1800 3010 6141
|
United States
|
1855 293 1544
|
Japan
|
0120 994 669
Archived Call: An archived copy of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call via http://www.openbriefing.com/OB/3039.aspx.
-ENDS-
About Austal
Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels.
Austal successfully balances commercial and defence projects and celebrates 30 years of success in 2018. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide.
Austal is Australia's largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder. Austal has industry leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America and Philippines and service centres worldwide.
Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms - including the world's largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal has grown to become the world's largest aluminium shipbuilder.
Further information:
Contact: Cameron Morse - FTI Consulting
Tel: +61 (0)8 9485 8888
Fax: +61 (0)433 886 871
Email: cameron.morse@fticonsulting.com Website: www.austal.com